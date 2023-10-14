Forza Motorsport’s latest exploit turns players into instant millionaires

Forza Motorsport fans are cashing in on a bizarre glitch that’s allowing players to earn millions of credits in just minutes.

Forza Motorsport is here, and players are already searching for new ways to gain an edge over the competition. While some are taking to the tracks and grinding out victories for a small number of credits at a time, others are taking it a step further by using an exploit that’s allowing players to rake in millions of credits almost instantly.

A Forza Motorsport player uncovered the exploit by attempting to replicate the speed glitch from Forza Motorsport 7. The short gameplay clip shows the player screaming down the Mulsanne Straight, part of the iconic Le Mans circuit.

While many were surprised by the fact that the speed glitch was still possible in the newly-released Forza Motorsport game that was marketed as being “built from the ground up,” the real shock is what happens after exiting the game and returning to the main menu.

The player later came back to the comments section of their own Reddit thread, sharing, “This might be crazy, but I think this could be a credit and XP glitch! For some reason, after I quit the test drive, my level shows I’m at 409 (I was at like 50 I think), and I gained around 5.5mil credits?”

Other Forza Motorsport community members were quick to test the glitch. One player reported, “I can confirm this glitch gives credits, I’ve now got 12 million instead of the 2 million I started with.”

The method involves entering a car’s tuning menu and manipulating the car’s acceleration settings while using the game’s rewind feature.

While some players are cautioning against the use of the exploit, saying that the glitch may result in a ban, others are making the most of the opportunity to seemingly bypass many weeks and months of in-game grinding to be able to purchase their dream cars.

A detailed video guide on YouTube breaks down the process and has already racked up more than 30,000 views, with players in the comments section reporting that they’re earning close to five million credits in just a few minutes.

As with any glitch, there is always a risk involved in exploiting game mechanics, so it’s best to proceed with caution.