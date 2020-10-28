 Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto
Logo
Forza

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 28/Oct/2020 10:50 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 10:59

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Update

Share

Forza Horizon

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits
50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find
80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits
Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find
Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car
Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find
One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn DriveSeries 28 Autumn season has plenty of cars and prizes on offer.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward
#MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin
Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin
Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin
The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn RS4Series 28 Autumn Forzathon revolves around the 2006 Audi RS4 and the 2005 BMW M3.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
#1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
#2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event
#3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills
#4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
#5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
#6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
#7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

The Forzathon shop for Series 28 Autumn Season is yet to be announced, so be sure to check back for updates.

Cyberpunk 2077

8 vehicles we can’t wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:44 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 9:16

by Kieran Bicknell
8 cars we can't wait to drive in Cyberpunk 2077
Twitter: CyberpunkGame

Share

With the lead up to Cyberpunk 2077’s highly-anticipated release, more news is being released about Night City, its inhabitants, and their vehicles. 

Having showcased a number of the vehicles players will experience in Night City during a ‘Night City Wire’ broadcast, CD Projekt Red have now revealed more vehicles on their Twitter page.

We’ve already seen a number of different vehicle classes that will feature in Cyberpunk 2077, but this is the first time we’ve seen a number of individual vehicles. From bikes to hypercars, here are 8 vehicles we can’t wait to get our hands on in Cyberpunk 2077.

8. Quadra Type-66 Avenger

Cyber2077 Type66Avenger
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Quadra Type-66 Avenger.

While we’ve seen the Quadra Type-66 before during a Night City Wire broadcast, this is the first time we’ve seen the ‘Avenger’ variant.

Beefed-up suspension, bolt-on wheel arches, and a more aggressive appearance make the Type-66 Avenger a vehicle that looks fit for any purpose.

7. Makigai MaiMai P126

Cyber2077 Magikai
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Makigai MaiMai P126.

Part of the ‘Economy’ class of cars, the MaiMai P126 looks like the perfect 4-wheel transportation for getting around the tight alleyways of Night City.

Expect no-frills, low-cost motoring with the Makigai MaiMai P126.

6. Thorton Colby Butte “Shooting Brake”

Cyber2077 Shooting Brake
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Thorton Colby Butte “Shooting Brake”.

The Thorton Colby Butte appears to be a ute-style car similar to the Chevrolet El Camino.

Likely blending a mix of performance and practicality, the term “Shooting Brake” may be used more literally in Night City than in the real world.

5. Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom

Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Yaiba Kusanagi Tyger Claw Custom.

This is a vehicle preview with a twist – this is far from a ‘standard’ bike, as evidenced by the “custom” name.

Evoking emotions of a Yakuza-esque motorbike, the Yaiba Kusanagi is ideal for evading capture thanks to its maneuverability and small profile.

4. Thorton Galena Nomad “Gecko”

Thorton Galena Nomad "Gecko"
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Thorton Galena Nomad “Gecko”.

Another custom car, possibly designed by one of many gang leaders found throughout Night City and beyond.

Given that the other Thorton’s we’ve seen are in the ‘economy’ or ‘executive’ classes, the Gecko looks set to be part of the economy class judging by its appearance.

3. Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe

Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe.

First seen during the Night City Wire Episode 4 broadcast, the Villefort Alvarado 570 De Luxe forms part of the ‘executive’ class of cars. Perfect for the style-conscious gangster or assassin, the Alvarado is sure to make an impact wherever you go.

2. Rayfield Caliburn

Cyber2077 Rayfield Caliburn
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
The Rayfield Caliburn.

Another car that we’ve previously seen in Night City Wire, the Rayfield Caliburn belongs to the ‘hypercar’ class of vehicles.

Expect insane power, high levels of protection, and plenty of style points with the Caliburn.

1. Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911

Johnny Silverhands Porshe 911
Twitter: CyberpunkGame
Johnny Silverhands’ Porsche 911.

The only real-world car to feature in Cyberpunk 2077 (that we know of) Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 is based on the 930 Turbo from the 1970s.

This one-off car is the ‘hero’ vehicle in Cyberpunk, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10 after suffering yet another pushback. Even so, we don’t have all that long to wait until we’re joyriding around the streets of Night City in these vehicles and more.