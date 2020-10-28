Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.

Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.

Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars

Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.

While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.

Read more: Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph

Autumn season completion bonus cars

Completion percentage Car name Car rarity / traits 50% season completion Zenvo TSR-S Legendary, hard-to-find 80% season completion #94 Volkswagen I.D. R Legendary, hard-to-find

Autumn season challenge cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity / traits Getting Gnarly The Trial 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE Common, hard-to-find Autumn Games Seasonal playground 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition Forza Edition, wheelspin car Hyperspace Express Season event 2018 Italdesign Zerouno Epic, hard-to-find One Of Us Season event 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5 Rare, hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event name Event type Reward #MiniMountain Photo challenge Super Wheelspin Forest Sprite Showcase remix Super Wheelspin Sylvan Hollow Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap) Super Wheelspin Reservoir Ridge Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign) Super Wheelspin The Orchards Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin Tourist Trap Season event [Legendary] Classic race helmet

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon

Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

Read more: Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4. Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 Chapter 3 – Track Day Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.

Series 28 autumn daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily Challenge Name Challenge Requirements #1 Stars And Garters Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap #2 Slick Performance Win a Road Circuit event #3 Gotta Go Fast Earn 3 Speed Skills #4 Go-Faster Stripes Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill #5 Get Rekt Earn 1 Wreckage Skill #6 Eye of the Storm Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills #7 Massive Damage Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills

Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop

The Forzathon shop for Series 28 Autumn Season is yet to be announced, so be sure to check back for updates.