Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn update: Zenvo TSR, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 has proven to be quite a lucrative update, with plenty of new cars and even new features on offer. With October 29 bringing about the move to autumn, players have a chance to get their hands on some legendary vehicles and more.
Forza Horizon 4 is still a firm fan favorite in spite of its age, with plenty of new vehicles and challenges available each week. For Series 28 autumn season, the legendary Zenvo TSR-S and Volkswagen I.D. R have taken their place as ‘star’ prizes for playlist completion.
Not only are there two legendary cars up for grabs, but a whole host of other rare, hard-to-find cars are available through the challenge playlist. There are also the usual super wheelspins up for grabs, along with a legendary piece of apparel too.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn cars
Fans of hard-to-find cars will be very happy to see two ‘hero’ cars as the playlist completion bonuses for the autumn season of series 28.
While neither of the cars are completely new to the game in the way the GMC Syclone was for Summer, both of the vehicles up for grabs are extremely hard to get in-game, and disappear almost instantly from the auction house.
Autumn season completion bonus cars
|Completion percentage
|Car name
|Car rarity / traits
|50% season completion
|Zenvo TSR-S
|Legendary, hard-to-find
|80% season completion
|#94 Volkswagen I.D. R
|Legendary, hard-to-find
Autumn season challenge cars
|Event name
|Event type
|Car reward
|Car rarity / traits
|Getting Gnarly
|The Trial
|1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE
|Common, hard-to-find
|Autumn Games
|Seasonal playground
|1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Forza Edition
|Forza Edition, wheelspin car
|Hyperspace Express
|Season event
|2018 Italdesign Zerouno
|Epic, hard-to-find
|One Of Us
|Season event
|1974 Toyota Corolla SR5
|Rare, hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards
Autumn also brings several new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. Along with the cars above, there are also several other prizes on offer.
|Event name
|Event type
|Reward
|#MiniMountain
|Photo challenge
|Super Wheelspin
|Forest Sprite
|Showcase remix
|Super Wheelspin
|Sylvan Hollow
|Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed trap)
|Super Wheelspin
|Reservoir Ridge
|Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger sign)
|Super Wheelspin
|The Orchards
|Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone)
|Super Wheelspin
|Tourist Trap
|Season event
|[Legendary] Classic race helmet
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Autumn Forzathon
Forzathon for the autumn season is centered around the theme “Executive Saloons” and features a number of challenges for drivers of either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4 saloons.
Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.
There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.
Series 28 Autumn weekly challenges
Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.
|Weekly challenge name
|Challenge requirements
|Chapter 1 – Executive Saloons
|Own and drive either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
|Chapter 2 – A Step Ahead
|Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
|Chapter 3 – Track Day
|Win three Road Series events in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4
|Chapter 4 – Impressive Performance
|Earn drift or pass skills to collect 3 Showoff Skill combos in either the 2005 BMW M3 or the 2006 Audi RS4.
Series 28 autumn daily challenges
Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.
|Daily Challenge Name
|Challenge Requirements
|#1 Stars And Garters
|Earn 1 star or better at any Speed Trap
|#2 Slick Performance
|Win a Road Circuit event
|#3 Gotta Go Fast
|Earn 3 Speed Skills
|#4 Go-Faster Stripes
|Earn 1 Ultimate Speed Skill
|#5 Get Rekt
|Earn 1 Wreckage Skill
|#6 Eye of the Storm
|Earn 3 Great Drafting Skills
|#7 Massive Damage
|Earn 2 Awesome Wreckage Skills
Series 28 Autumn Forzathon Shop
The Forzathon shop for Series 28 Autumn Season is yet to be announced, so be sure to check back for updates.