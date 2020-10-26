Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph - Dexerto

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best-loved games available on the Xbox, yet still hides a wealth of hilarious bugs and glitches. Now, you can live out your high-speed dreams in a Peel P50, thanks to a crazy speed camera glitch.

The speed traps and cameras in Forza Horizon 4 are a source of endless entertainment for players looking to out-do each other’s achievements.

With many cars being tuned specifically for breaking in-game speed records, an unlikely contender has emerged at the top of the leaderboards.

It seems that while looking at the scoreboard for the Horizon Drag Strip, there is a strange anomaly in the leaderboard as the data suggests the fastest car in the game is the diminutive Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 4 Peel P50 glitch

The Peel P50 is one of the smallest, most unusual cars in Forza Horizon 4. Back in the 1960s, the P50 was built as a form of cheap personal transportation by Peel on the Isle of Man. Classed as a ‘microcar’ the Peel P50 is officially the smallest production car ever built.

In Forza Horizon 4, it is somewhat of a ‘joke’ car. Found via the Barn Find challenges dotted throughout the game, the P50 also hides a secret – it can be used to break speed records in Forza Horizon 4.

The leaderboard posted by u/seththeceo shows that the fastest cars in the game – according to the Horizon Drag Strip leaderboard – are the Peel P50s, alongside the obscure BMW Isetta ‘Bubblecar’.

While the fact that the cars are showing as being tuned to ‘S1’ level, the obscure appearance of a ‘D’ category car highlights the fact that these are, in fact, glitched.

It turns out that by correctly placing the Peel P50 next to the speed camera and enlisting the help of a friend, it is possible to smash records on the drag strip without even driving.

By having a fellow player smash into the back corner of the Peel P50 with either of the racing trucks in FH4, the car is glitched through the wall. The car catapults with such force from the impact, it flies past the speed cameras at anything from 200 to 300+ mph.