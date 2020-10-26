 Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph - Dexerto
Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph

Published: 26/Oct/2020

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Peel P50 Speed Record

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best-loved games available on the Xbox, yet still hides a wealth of hilarious bugs and glitches. Now, you can live out your high-speed dreams in a Peel P50, thanks to a crazy speed camera glitch. 

The speed traps and cameras in Forza Horizon 4 are a source of endless entertainment for players looking to out-do each other’s achievements.

With many cars being tuned specifically for breaking in-game speed records, an unlikely contender has emerged at the top of the leaderboards.

It seems that while looking at the scoreboard for the Horizon Drag Strip, there is a strange anomaly in the leaderboard as the data suggests the fastest car in the game is the diminutive Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 4 Speed CamerasThe speed cameras on the Horizon Drag strip can be beaten using a glitch involving the Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 4 Peel P50 glitch

The Peel P50 is one of the smallest, most unusual cars in Forza Horizon 4. Back in the 1960s, the P50 was built as a form of cheap personal transportation by Peel on the Isle of Man. Classed as a ‘microcar’ the Peel P50 is officially the smallest production car ever built.

In Forza Horizon 4, it is somewhat of a ‘joke’ car. Found via the Barn Find challenges dotted throughout the game, the P50 also hides a secret – it can be used to break speed records in Forza Horizon 4.

The leaderboard posted by u/seththeceo shows that the fastest cars in the game – according to the Horizon Drag Strip leaderboard – are the Peel P50s, alongside the obscure BMW Isetta ‘Bubblecar’.

Horizon Drag Strip Leaderboard
Reddit: u/seththeceo
Strange results on the leaderboard point to a glitch being present.

While the fact that the cars are showing as being tuned to ‘S1’ level, the obscure appearance of a ‘D’ category car highlights the fact that these are, in fact, glitched.

It turns out that by correctly placing the Peel P50 next to the speed camera and enlisting the help of a friend, it is possible to smash records on the drag strip without even driving.

By having a fellow player smash into the back corner of the Peel P50 with either of the racing trucks in FH4, the car is glitched through the wall. The car catapults with such force from the impact, it flies past the speed cameras at anything from 200 to 300+ mph.

Forza Motorsport moves to Xbox Game Pass and players are furious

Published: 26/Oct/2020

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport 7 Porsche

Forza Motorsport 7 is still enjoying plenty of playtime despite being over three years old and has recently been added to Xbox Game Pass. Not all fans of the racing simulator are happy about it, however.

Despite being released over three years ago on October 3, 2017, Forza Motorsport 7 is still ranked as one of the best driving simulators available for the Xbox. Until the next installment is released, Forza Motorsport 7 looks set to retain its crown, and has recently been added to Xbox’s Game Pass service.

Many have praised the Game Pass service highly. Players pay a nominal monthly fee of $14.99 for access to over 100 games, including Forza Horizon 4 and now Forza Motorsport 7.

While many fans will likely be overjoyed at the news, not everyone is so happy.

Forza Motorsport Game Pass Issues
Reddit: u/xnvrdarren
Many players have discovered issues with online multiplayer races since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport 7 on Xbox Game Pass issues

Since the game’s inclusion on Xbox Game Pass opens it up to so many more players, it also opens it up to less experienced and less serious gamers.

This proves to be quite an issue for those that want to play Forza Motorsport 7 as a serious racing simulator. While single-player gameplay is unaffected, online multiplayer has been hit with a number of new, inexperienced, and often clumsy players.

Posting to /r/Forza, Redditor xnvrdarren showcased a perfect example of new or sabotaging players ruining races. Showing the first corner of an online multiplayer race on Forza Motorsport 7, the race descends into complete chaos as the players all pile into each other, rather than take the corner correctly.

Since the game appeared on Game Pass, this is how 99% of all races start from r/forza

However, it seems that many players have not noticed much of a difference, and have been cynical about the online multiplayer from the start.

Referring to the dodgy driving, one Redditor said “If anything I’d attribute it to more people playing [now that the game is on Game Pass] whereas before it was more dedicated racers who are more experienced at this point.”

Even that comment seems optimistic compared to some, with one commenter, in particular, saying that that “clean racing was never a thing on this game.”

With the influx of new players, it will be interesting to see whether this is an issue that calms down as they get used to the game, or whether developers Turn 10 will have to step in and make amendments.