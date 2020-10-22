Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 landed earlier in October 2020. With October 22 bringing about the shift to the summer season, a whole host of new cars, challenges and series are available to access.

Forza Horizon 4 is the game that keeps on giving, having just had a massive update for Series 28 during October 2020. A plethora of new trucks made themselves known, along with the biggest in-game shift for a long time – the introduction of the ‘Horizon Backstage’ area.

As with any series update, these new features are split across all four seasons, and from 2:30pm UTC today – October 22 – sees the return of the glorious summer season to the Horizon Festival.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer event cars

The summer season sees the chance to get your hands on a number of ultra-rare and exclusive cars, including the all-new GMC Syclone. The Syclone makes a welcome return to Horizon, and will likely be a firm fan-favorite from the word go.

Below is a list of cars for the summer season, along with details of how to unlock them.

Summer completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Car rarity / traits 50% season completion GMC Syclone New car, Epic, Hard-to-find 80% season completion Renault Clio ’03 Rare, Hard-to-find

Summer seasonal event cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity/traits Trial by television The Trial Rossion Q1 ’10 Epic, Hard-to-find Summer games Seasonal playground games Jaguar I-Pace ’18 Epic, Hard-to-find The best or nothing Season event Mercedes-Benz W154 ’39 Legendary Muscle beach Season event Hoonigan Corvette “Napalm Nova” ’72 Epic We are the competition Season event Ferrari 488 Pista ’19 Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Summer sees a number of new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. In addition to those above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event Name Event Type Reward Horizon Drag Strip Seasonal PR Stunt (speed trap) Super Wheelspin Outcrop Crest Seasonal PR Stunt (danger sign) Super Wheelspin Queen’s Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (speed zone) Super Wheelspin Quarry cross-country circuit Monthly rivals – Online Adventure Series 28 –

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer Forzathon

Forzathon for the summer season runs with the theme “Antiquated Roadshow” and features a number of challenges for any car in the ‘vintage racers’ category.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 Summer weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements Chapter 1 – ‘Absolutely spiffing’ Own and drive any car from the ‘vintage racer’ category. Chapter 2 – ‘Jolly good show’ Drift past your opponents while racing in a ‘vintage racer’ to earn 2 showoff skills. Chapter 3 – ‘Fortune favors the bold’ Earn 12 stars from speed traps in your vintage racer. Chapter 4 – ‘Laurel wreath’ Earn 3 podium finishes in Road Racing Series events while driving your vintage racer.

Series 28 daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements #1 Turfed cut Complete a cross country circuit event #2 A bird in the hand Earn 3 ‘clean racing’ skills #3 Conkers Earn 1 ‘ultimate wreckage’ skill #4 Unstoppable Earn 2 stars in total from speed zones #5 Rubbin’ is racin’ Earn 1 ‘trading paint’ skill #6 Powerr! Earn 1 ‘awesome speed’ skill #7 Rampage Earn 2 ‘wreckage’ skills

Series 28 Summer Forzathon shop

The Forzathon Shop for Series 28 summer has not been announced yet, but we will be updating this article once we know more.

More to follow…