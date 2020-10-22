 Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 GMC Syclone
Microsoft

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 landed earlier in October 2020. With October 22 bringing about the shift to the summer season, a whole host of new cars, challenges and series are available to access.

Forza Horizon 4 is the game that keeps on giving, having just had a massive update for Series 28 during October 2020. A plethora of new trucks made themselves known, along with the biggest in-game shift for a long time – the introduction of the ‘Horizon Backstage’ area.

As with any series update, these new features are split across all four seasons, and from 2:30pm UTC today – October 22 – sees the return of the glorious summer season to the Horizon Festival.

Forza Horizon 4
Microsoft
Summer is here, so time to break out the convertibles for a nice, relaxing summer drive.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer event cars

The summer season sees the chance to get your hands on a number of ultra-rare and exclusive cars, including the all-new GMC Syclone. The Syclone makes a welcome return to Horizon, and will likely be a firm fan-favorite from the word go.

Below is a list of cars for the summer season, along with details of how to unlock them.

Summer completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Car rarity / traits
50% season completion GMC Syclone New car, Epic, Hard-to-find
80% season completion Renault Clio ’03 Rare, Hard-to-find

Summer seasonal event cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity/traits
Trial by television The Trial Rossion Q1 ’10 Epic, Hard-to-find
Summer games Seasonal playground games Jaguar I-Pace ’18 Epic, Hard-to-find
The best or nothing Season event Mercedes-Benz W154 ’39 Legendary
Muscle beach Season event Hoonigan Corvette “Napalm Nova” ’72 Epic
We are the competition Season event Ferrari 488 Pista ’19 Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Summer sees a number of new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. In addition to those above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event Name Event Type Reward
Horizon Drag Strip Seasonal PR Stunt (speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Outcrop Crest Seasonal PR Stunt (danger sign) Super Wheelspin
Queen’s Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (speed zone) Super Wheelspin
Quarry cross-country circuit Monthly rivals
Online Adventure Series 28
Season 28 Antiquated Roadshow
YouTube: EverythingGaming
Season 28 Forzathon makes use of the ‘vintage racers’ category.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer Forzathon

Forzathon for the summer season runs with the theme “Antiquated Roadshow” and features a number of challenges for any car in the ‘vintage racers’ category.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 Summer weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – ‘Absolutely spiffing’ Own and drive any car from the ‘vintage racer’ category.
Chapter 2 – ‘Jolly good show’ Drift past your opponents while racing in a ‘vintage racer’ to earn 2 showoff skills.
Chapter 3 – ‘Fortune favors the bold’ Earn 12 stars from speed traps in your vintage racer.
Chapter 4 – ‘Laurel wreath’ Earn 3 podium finishes in Road Racing Series events while driving your vintage racer.

Series 28 daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Turfed cut Complete a cross country circuit event
#2 A bird in the hand Earn 3 ‘clean racing’ skills
#3 Conkers Earn 1 ‘ultimate wreckage’ skill
#4 Unstoppable Earn 2 stars in total from speed zones
#5 Rubbin’ is racin’ Earn 1 ‘trading paint’ skill
#6 Powerr! Earn 1 ‘awesome speed’ skill
#7 Rampage Earn 2 ‘wreckage’ skills

Series 28 Summer Forzathon shop

The Forzathon Shop for Series 28 summer has not been announced yet, but we will be updating this article once we know more.

More to follow…

Gran Turismo 7 confirmed track list: Daytona, Trial Mountain, Willow Springs

Published: 21/Oct/2020 17:01

by Kieran Bicknell
Trial Mountian GT7 copy
YouTube: Playstation

With the release of Gran Turismo 7 rumored to be in the next few months, we’ve compiled a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed as part of the upcoming Gran Turismo game. 

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the most highly-anticipated games for the upcoming PlayStation 5. Racers everywhere have been waiting with bated breath for a confirmed release date, but with no official news yet, the hottest rumor is that it will be a ‘release’ title for the PS5.

In preparation for the hopefully upcoming release, we’ve put together a list of all the tracks that have been confirmed for Gran Turismo 7. These are tracks that have been seen either in gameplay trailers, or quick glimpses in the in-game maps we’ve seen on the official trailers.

Gran Turismo 7 Trial Mountain Menu
YouTube: Playstation
Trial Mountain looks set to host a number of different championships.

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed track list

During the trailers for Gran Turismo 7, a number of tracks can be seen. It appears that the tracks will be split into three categories based on their geographical location: Asia/Oceania, The Americas and Europe.

The Globe seen in the trailer also appears to confirm a few real-world locations based upon their geography alone.

Below is a full list of all the confirmed tracks in the upcoming release.

Trial Mountain Circuit

A firm fan-favorite, the return of Trial Mountain to Gran Turismo 7 will be a welcome sight. Long-time fans of the game were disappointed at its omission in GTSport, so even with a few revisions (such as a longer back straight) it will be a sure-fire early favorite circuit.

Willow Springs

Ideal for those that prefer tight, technical courses over all-out power and long straights, Willow Springs has been confirmed as part of Gran Turismo 7. We only catch a quick glimpse of it during the trailer, but it is definitely there.

GT7 American Tracks
YouTube: Playstation
A number of fictional tracks were shown in the menu system during the announcement trailer.

Goodwood Circuit

The iconic Goodwood circuit will be making an appearance in Gran Turismo 7. While neither this or Brand Hatch are shown in their entirety, based upon the globe shown in the trailer, the geographic location of the two southern England tracks correspond to the real-world locations of these circuits.

This legendary English circuit blends sweeping, fast corners with all-out straightaways to keep drivers ‘on their toes’.

Daytona

Omitted from GT Sport, the return of the legendary Daytona Speedway will make many fans of the Gran Turismo series very happy indeed. With a variety of layouts available, Daytona should prove to be a versatile track for a variety of different race classes.

Full confirmed track list so far:

  • Blue Moon Speedway
  • Daytona
  • Dragons Tail
  • Northern Isle Speedway
  • Trial Mountain Circuit
  • Willow Springs
GT7 Planet
YouTube: Playstation
The planet seen in the announcement trailer appears to give away some of the real-world track locations.

Non-confirmed tracks:

As mentioned, there are a number of locations that are all-but-confirmed based upon their locations showing up on the globe in the trailer. Those tracks are as follows:

  • Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos Circuit)
  • Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
  • Brands Hatch
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • Circuit de la Sarthe
  • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
  • Goodwood Motor Circuit
  • Nurburgring
  • Red Bull Ring
  • WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

As more information about track listings is released, we’ll be updating this article accordingly. Be sure to check back regularly for up-to-date news about the track list for Gran Turismo 7.