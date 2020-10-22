Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 landed earlier in October 2020. With October 22 bringing about the shift to the summer season, a whole host of new cars, challenges and series are available to access.
Forza Horizon 4 is the game that keeps on giving, having just had a massive update for Series 28 during October 2020. A plethora of new trucks made themselves known, along with the biggest in-game shift for a long time – the introduction of the ‘Horizon Backstage’ area.
As with any series update, these new features are split across all four seasons, and from 2:30pm UTC today – October 22 – sees the return of the glorious summer season to the Horizon Festival.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer event cars
The summer season sees the chance to get your hands on a number of ultra-rare and exclusive cars, including the all-new GMC Syclone. The Syclone makes a welcome return to Horizon, and will likely be a firm fan-favorite from the word go.
Below is a list of cars for the summer season, along with details of how to unlock them.
Summer completion bonus cars
|Completion Percentage
|Car
|Car rarity / traits
|50% season completion
|GMC Syclone
|New car, Epic, Hard-to-find
|80% season completion
|Renault Clio ’03
|Rare, Hard-to-find
Summer seasonal event cars
|Event name
|Event type
|Car reward
|Car rarity/traits
|Trial by television
|The Trial
|Rossion Q1 ’10
|Epic, Hard-to-find
|Summer games
|Seasonal playground games
|Jaguar I-Pace ’18
|Epic, Hard-to-find
|The best or nothing
|Season event
|Mercedes-Benz W154 ’39
|Legendary
|Muscle beach
|Season event
|Hoonigan Corvette “Napalm Nova” ’72
|Epic
|We are the competition
|Season event
|Ferrari 488 Pista ’19
|Legendary, Hard-to-find
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards
Summer sees a number of new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. In addition to those above, there are also several other prizes on offer.
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Reward
|Horizon Drag Strip
|Seasonal PR Stunt (speed trap)
|Super Wheelspin
|Outcrop Crest
|Seasonal PR Stunt (danger sign)
|Super Wheelspin
|Queen’s Drive
|Seasonal PR Stunt (speed zone)
|Super Wheelspin
|Quarry cross-country circuit
|Monthly rivals
|–
|Online Adventure
|Series 28
|–
Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer Forzathon
Forzathon for the summer season runs with the theme “Antiquated Roadshow” and features a number of challenges for any car in the ‘vintage racers’ category.
Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.
There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.
Series 28 Summer weekly challenges
Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.
|Weekly challenge name
|Challenge requirements
|Chapter 1 – ‘Absolutely spiffing’
|Own and drive any car from the ‘vintage racer’ category.
|Chapter 2 – ‘Jolly good show’
|Drift past your opponents while racing in a ‘vintage racer’ to earn 2 showoff skills.
|Chapter 3 – ‘Fortune favors the bold’
|Earn 12 stars from speed traps in your vintage racer.
|Chapter 4 – ‘Laurel wreath’
|Earn 3 podium finishes in Road Racing Series events while driving your vintage racer.
Series 28 daily challenges
Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.
|Daily challenge name
|Challenge requirements
|#1 Turfed cut
|Complete a cross country circuit event
|#2 A bird in the hand
|Earn 3 ‘clean racing’ skills
|#3 Conkers
|Earn 1 ‘ultimate wreckage’ skill
|#4 Unstoppable
|Earn 2 stars in total from speed zones
|#5 Rubbin’ is racin’
|Earn 1 ‘trading paint’ skill
|#6 Powerr!
|Earn 1 ‘awesome speed’ skill
|#7 Rampage
|Earn 2 ‘wreckage’ skills
Series 28 Summer Forzathon shop
The Forzathon Shop for Series 28 summer has not been announced yet, but we will be updating this article once we know more.
More to follow…