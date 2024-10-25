Black Ops 6 has amazing Scorestreak players say is better than the AC-130

Black Ops 6 is home to plenty of deadly Scorestreaks that players can earn, but there’s one that tops all of them – even the iconic AC-130.

Just like previous Call of Duty games, Black Ops 6 locks its lethal Scorestreaks behind a points-based system. While you can unlock the game’s Scout Pulse, RC-XD, and UAVs with very little effort, you’ll need to work hard to earn the best Scorestreaks.

Fortunately, the best Black Ops 6 Scorestreak is well worth the huge point investment, and if you’re lucky enough to land this behemoth, you’ll be ramping up the kills in no time. It may still be early days, but the CoD community is already loving how powerful this returning beast is.

The Scorestreak in question is the Dreadnought — a heavily modified gunship that comes packed with cannons, rocket pods, and a Daisy Cutter bomb. As you can imagine, this thing shreds through the enemy team and once it’s airborne, there’s very little your foes can do. “The Dreadnaught might be the most insane killstreak I’ve ever seen, wrote one player.

“They took the AC-130 and pressed the upgrade button, this looks extremely powerful,” replied another commenter. Part of what makes the Dreadnought so dreadfully powerful is its use of the Daisy Cutter bomb, which can effortlessly finish off anyone who survived the initial barrage of bullets and cannon fire.

Essentially, if you’re enemies are caught out in the open, then they’re as good as dead. “This is how the top-tier streaks should be,” wrote one player. “Obliterating the enemies! There should be no spawn protection either so it forces them to hide which can turn matches.”

Of course, if you want to use the Dreadnought you’ll need to be prepared to put in the work as it will set you back a whopping 1800 points. This isn’t easy to achieve but it is made easier with our best XM4 loadout and best C9 loadout, two top-tier guns that make short work of the competition.

Of course, if you’re looking for more options then you can always use our best AK-74 loadout, best KSV loadout, best LW3A1 Frostline loadout, and best Tanto .22 loadout.