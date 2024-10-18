GTA 6 leaks reveal real-life Florida location that players say is “perfect” for online

GTA 6 fans have uncovered a new location in the gameplay leaks ripped right from real-life and players can’t wait to explore it in online play.

The 2022 GTA 6 gameplay leaks gave fans their first glimpse of a modern Vice City, the playable characters, new mechanics, and so much more.

Almost right away, players used the leaks to create a map of the game’s fictional state of Leonida and the project has resulted in some interesting developments since work first began.

On October 18, a user from the mapping project revealed that the map will feature a version of Florida’s Gainesville Raceway, and credited ‘Giovanni_Tirado_48’ with the discovery.

“You can see a map of the southernmost part of Port Gellhorn, including a race track,” they explained. “Turns out, the satellite image of Gainesville Raceway is a perfect match.”

The fact that GTA 6 would feature its own version of the Gainesville Raceway isn’t surprising given how Rockstar incorporates elements from the real world into its fictional settings.

“Almost 500 real-life buildings and landmarks have been identified so far. Kind of crazy this one took two years to find,” the user added.

A drag race track would certainly be an interesting, if not chaotic, place and it’s likely that we’ll see a mission or two take place here during the story’s campaign or part of mini-games.

Users were excited by the discovery and voiced how they couldn’t wait to get it out with GTA VI’s version of GTA Online.

“Perfect for online,” one said.

“This will go hard in online,” agreed another.

“I was hoping they’d have the whole damn Daytona international in the game too, but I’ll make do with a drag strip, would be fun online.”

This news comes as GTA 6 fans are eagerly awaiting a second trailer ahead of the game’s Fall 2025 release window. At the time of writing, Rockstar hasn’t shared any details about the next trailer, but there have been some clues that something is brewing.

For instance, an actress rumored to be playing Lucia uploaded a video of her at the gun range, leaving fans suspecting an announcement could be on the horizon.