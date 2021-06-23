Where to place Welcome Signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite

With aliens taking over the Island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, players will need to head to Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake to place Welcome Signs as part of the Week 3 challenges.

Season 7 of Fortnite has got off to a riotous start, with flyable UFOs allowing players to zoom across the map, new IO Tech weapons dealing destruction, and even the Mothership opening its doors and bringing old landmarks like the Butter Barn back into play.

All this fanfare doesn’t mean Epic Games have forgotten about those important weekly challenges, though. With the arrival of Week 3, players have another set of chances to earn XP, collect Battle Stars, and unlock all the skins and cosmetics on offer.

One of this week’s Legendary quests tasks Fortnite fans to place Welcome Signs at two locations: Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake. We’ve got a complete guide with handy maps to make completing this challenge a breeze.

Pleasant Park Welcome Sign locations in Fortnite

Welcome Signs can be placed at the following locations in Pleasant Park:

Next to the spectator benches at the west side of the soccer pitch.

In front of the yellow house at the southwest of Pleasant Park.

Outside the brick house northwest of Pleasant Park.

By the side of the road northeast of Pleasant Park.

Out the front of the building at the center of Pleasant Park.

Lazy Lake Welcome Sign locations in Fortnite

Welcome Signs can be placed at the following locations in Lazy Lake:

On a small hill, east of the oblong swimming pool at the south of Lazy Lake.

Along the road east of Lazy Lake, underneath a tree.

Next to the road that leads northeast out of Lazy Lake.

Outside the north entrance to Cap’n Carp restaurant.

Next to the wooden walkway leading northwest out of Lazy Lake.

You’ll need to place a total of four alien Welcome Signs at either location, so it’s entirely possible to complete this Fortnite weekly Legendary quest in one single location using the handy location maps above.

It’s important to remember that you can’t place a sign in the same location, even if you quit and come back in another match. So it’s much better to quickly place your four Welcome Signs early in the match.

Once you’ve finished this quest, you’ll bag yourself a sweet 30,000 XP for your troubles – and you can feel all warm and happy inside knowing you’ve given those alien invaders a warm welcome to the Island.

If you’re looking for more ways to earn XP and level up your Battle Pass, then check out our complete guide to all of the Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges right here.