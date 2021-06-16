Where to interact with a Dead Drop at Weeping Woods in Fortnite

Wondering what a Dead Drop is? You’re not alone. We’re here to help you find them all in Weeping Woods and tick off that Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenge in no time.

With the arrival of the alien-themed Chapter 2 Season 7, many Fortnite players are currently distracted by the flyable UFOs and powerful IO Tech weapons that are really shaking things up and dividing opinions.

Despite all of those exciting new features, Epic Games are still delivering those trusty weekly challenges, giving players the chance to level up, earn more Battle Stars, and unlock all the skins and cosmetics in the Battle Pass.

One of the Week 2 Legendary challenges – which go live on Wednesday at 10AM ET (3PM BST) – requires players to interact with a Dead Drop in Weeping Woods. We’ve got all the information you need to do just that below.

Dead Drop locations in Fortnite Season 7

There are four Dead Drops in Weeping Woods, and here’s where you can find them:

Near the northern side of the bridge at the northeast section of Weeping Woods.

Near the southern side of the bridge at the northeast section of Weeping Woods.

Underneath a tree on the northeast side of Weeping Woods.

Besides a pile of wood and trees next to the river.

We’ve also marked them on the Fortnite map above so you can see exactly where you need to go in order to find them. Fortunately, you’ll only need to interact with one of these Dead Drops to complete the challenge.

We recommend landing at Weeping Woods straight away, finding a Dead Drop, and leaving before other players get there and make things difficult for you. Once you’ve done that, 24,000 XP will be yours!

What is a Dead Drop, anyway?

A Dead Drop is a method of spycraft where highly sensitive items or information is passed between two individuals using a secret location. It allows the individuals to remain anonymous and maintain security.

Considering the theme of the Fortnite Season 7 is Invasion, and the IO Guards have made a return to the map, it fits in perfectly with everything that’s going on right now, and seems to hint at something big happening soon.

That’s everything you need to know about completing this Week 2 quest! For more opportunities to earn XP this season, check out our complete guide to Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges right here.