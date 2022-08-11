Where to find Zero Point Fish in Fortnite & how to dash with them

The Zero Point Fish is a special item in Fortnite that lets you dash forward at great speeds when consumed, but where can you find them? And how do you dash with them? Let’s find out.

Fishing offers a relaxing break from the fast-paced battle royale action in Fortnite, but it can also help you claim that Victory Royale as some fish will provide benefits like health, shield, or even low gravity.

One of the rarest fish that you can catch is the Zero Point Fish. When this fish isn’t sitting in the vault, it can give you the ability to quickly dash forward and escape the incoming storm – or a heated gunfight.

Whether you want to try out the Zero Point Fish for yourself or you need it to complete a weekly challenge, we’ve got all the details you need to find one below.

Epic Games

Where to find a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite

The only way to get a Zero Point Fish is to use a Fishing Rod or a Harpoon Gun at a Fishing Hole.

You can spot a Fishing Hole as it will look like a rippling circle with fish jumping out of it. These are usually found in large lakes or out in the ocean, but they can occasionally be found along rivers too.

Be aware that the Zero Point Fish is a very rare species of fish, so you might need to catch quite a few before you find one.

How to dash with a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite

If you want to dash after consuming a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite, you simply need to jump and then quickly press the jump button again while in the air. Do this quick enough, and you’ll dash forward!

You can also change the direction of your dash by aiming the camera towards the location you want to go to. For example, you can dash upwards into the air by aiming your camera towards the sky.

The effects of a Zero Point Fish will last for around 15 seconds after you’ve consumed it in the game, so make sure you don’t end up in a difficult situation when it runs out!

That’s everything you need to know about dashing with the Zero Point Fish. Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

