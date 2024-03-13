Fortnite’s fastest fishing method in Chapter 5 Season 2 is a must-know trick

Fishing in Fortnite can be fun when you’re unbothered, but if you’re in a pinch, then this player’s neat trick can show you how to instantly catch fish in seconds.

Fishing was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, letting players do exactly as the name implies, provided they had the proper equipment.

It’s a worthwhile activity since you can catch a whole range of fish that provide different healing benefits. However, given everyone is out to win, nefarious players will ruin your peaceful side activity and some fish are way more useful than others.

That said, one Fortnite player’s genius tip shares how players can clear out fishing spots in seconds in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite player reveals ultimate Shield Breaker fishing trick

Shared to the Fortnite subreddit, one player showed a good use for the Shield Breaker, as they tossed it in the water and forced all the fish to rise.

The discovery actually surprised quite a few players: “I never would have even thought to try that. Great tip!” Others added that explosions also prompt this effect, thus negating the necessity of having the Shield Breaker.

A few other players shared their lesser-known uses for the item: “They are a great counter to people in cars. Throw them at vending and you can get gold, you can also shockwave up and throw them down on your opponent.”

As the season progresses, there’s bound to be more useful tips and tricks to pop up. We’ll keep you updated as they do.