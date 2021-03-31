Fortnite: Where to find the thief and play the last log to complete Spire Quest - Dexerto

If you’re struggling to find the thief or play the last log in Fortnite Season 6, we’ve got a handy step-by-step guide to help you complete these new Spire Quests.

The latest Fortnite update, v16.10, may have heavily focused on the introduction of raptors to The Island, but it also unlocked a series of Spire Quests that give players several new challenges to complete to earn some much-needed XP.

First up is Tarana, who will ask you to ‘complete uncommon or rarer quests’ and find artifacts. Once you’ve complete her Spire Quests, you’ll be tasked with finding a thief, which has been proving a little difficult for some players.

Epic Games have tweeted that some players are having a problem completing these Spire Quests, but that should be fixed soon. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find the thief and play the last log to complete these Spire Quests.

Where to find the thief in Fortnite Season 6

Tarana’s final Spire Quest challenge is to ‘find the thief’. You’ll need to head to the tall building at the north and center of Colossal Crops. The person you’re looking for will have a three-dotted speech bubble above their head.

Well, it turns out the ‘thief’ is actually Fortnite Season 6 character Raz, which is also a skin that can be unlocked in the Season 6 Battle Pass. Speak to him, follow the new dialogue branch, and you’ll unlock another Spire Quest.

This new challenge asks you to ‘play the last log and return to Raz’, with Raz himself explaining that the mysterious device is “very interesting… once you understand it”. Below you’ll find out how to find it.

How to play the Last Log in Fortnite Season 6

Fortunately, the last log isn’t too difficult to find. Once you’ve spoken to Raz and unlocked the quest, you’ll need to head down the stairs of the building and search for the recording device hidden in Colossal Crops.

Here’s how to play the last log in Fortnite Season 6:

Speak to Raz at Colossal Crops. Head down the stairs out of the building. Look for the glowing device on a nearby wall. Hold the command button to ‘play audio log’. Return to Raz.

We’ve marked the exact location of the ‘last log’ recording device on the map below to make completing this challenge a little bit easier for you.

Once you’ve located the recording device and pressed the command button to ‘play audio log’, a mysterious voice will tell you to “listen to the crystal song”. It’s a little bit creepy, and sounds like it could be related to the Season 6 story.

Now that you’ve completed this challenge, you’ll need to return to Raz and let him know that you’ve found the last log. He’ll ask you to go away and complete five more uncommon or rarer quests, which will then unlock the next Spire Quest.

Check out our dedicated Fortnite hub for more challenge guides, news, and leaks.