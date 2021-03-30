Epic Games has locked in Fortnite update v16.10 for release this week ⁠— the first of Season 6 ⁠— and we’ve got all the patch notes to pour through ahead of time.

The “Primal” theme continues in Tuesday’s update.

The biggest change on the Fortnite island this week is the arrival of a new-look “apex predator.” Early leaks suggest this will be wild dinosaurs and velociraptors (possibly marking a Jurassic World crossover) that roam the battle royale looking for their next snack. These new terrors are expected to be very hostile.

Dexerto understands Epic Games has locked in more crafting & looting adjustments, to be shipped this update, which should better balance the new Season 6 features.

In the balance department, the meta-breaking Primal Shotgun is also set directly in Epic’s sights. The new gun ⁠— introduced in v16.00 earlier this month ⁠— is in dire need of a balance tweak after running amok these past few weeks.

Finally, Storm Circles are also set to return in this patch.

Here’s everything we know about update v16.10, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the March 30 notes.

When is the Fortnite 16.10 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v16.10 update for Tuesday, March 30. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 7pm AEDT).

Be warned: this patch will be “larger than normal” on PC.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v16.10 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled around 30 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 6 update.

A new update is about to hatch. v16.10 is scheduled for release on March 30. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). (1/4) pic.twitter.com/bajSRNRWKe — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 29, 2021

Fortnite v16.10 patch notes

Raptors invade Fortnite

The iconic Velociraptors are finally set to arrive in Fortnite.

These toothy beasts, made famous in Jurassic Park back in 1993, have become one of the dinosaurs everybody thinks of first when they think of the prehistoric monsters. Now, in a very fitting twist for the “Primal” season, the Fortnite island is about to be overrun by the iconic dinosaurs.

“A new apex predator stalks the Island,” wrote Epic Games.

Expect to see these Raptors chasing down players, and eliminating foes. They will likely spawn in the Forest — their natural habitat — and according to leakers “will be tamable” like the boars and other beasts around the island this season.

Make sure you bring a weapon too if you’re going Raptor hunting; the dinosaurs will “attack on sight,” according to in-game text about the beasts.

We could possibly see Raptors getting added in the future als wildlife. "A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}"

"A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}" There is also an Egg in the files related to wildlife 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Nnj1jqbAx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

Primal Shotgun already being nerfed

The controversial Primal Shotgun is already being nerfed, just one patch after its debut, after it dominated the Fortnite meta from the word “go.”

Epic Games is targetting the close-range weapon’s fire rate in patch v16.10, in an effort to curb its power. Right now, the two-burst shotty has a 3.8 fire rate. This will likely get a minor haircut, down to around to lower 3.0s, though damage will stay the same for the new Season 6 gun.

Full list of Fortnite v16.10 balance changes

Crafting & loot adjustments

Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations

Primal Shotgun fire rate reduced

Makeshift Shotgun gets v16.10 adjustments

Crafting material costs now scale with Makeshift rarity

Animal Bones, Mechanical Parts added to floor loot

Zero Crisis LTM removed

The big Season 5 event’s playlist will be removed at the end of the v16.10 downtime. The “Zero Crisis” story LTM is not likely to return either, so if you want to give it a go for the first time, make sure you do it before the update begins!

Fortnite patch 16.10 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite devs will also ship a number of bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a handful of fixes, including problems surrounding the popular battle royale playlist, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bugs fixed in v16.10:

General

Cannot create system-level parties between PS5 and PS4 when playing Fortnite.

Battle Royale

Anomaly may not appear on Shark Island.

Chapter 2 Season 5 Legacies missing.

Visibility is extremely decreased when inside the Storm.

Opening the inventory will cancel Tap to Search/Interact/Revive actions.

Character Quests not counting for progression.

Stackable items are not split when Shift-Dragged.

Creative

Slow-motion effect.

AI can get stuck in obstacles.

Player portal appears as “Creative Don’t Fill.”

So, there you have it: the Fortnite v16.10 patch notes.

Once all the official March 30 update details have been released & loaded into the game, we’ll make sure to let you know ⁠— so make sure you stick around!