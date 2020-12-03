Strange Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug is giving players God Mode - Dexerto

Epic Games have a problem on their hands already with Fortnite Season 5, Chapter 2’s quicksand feature, as players are actually using it to get God Mode and become invisible.

The new feature is quite similar to that of props, added in Season 10 of the game’s first chapter. These allowed members of the community to hide in different forms around the map, though this time you can instead become a moving ball of sand right at the heart of the map.

There’s a problem, though.

If you’re lucky enough, you can actually become completely out of sight from your opponents, which seems to be the battle royale’s latest game-breaking bug.

Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug

The issue was spotted on December 2, which is the day the patch went live to kick off Season 5.

While many players have been delighted by much of the map changes, which includes the inclusion of The Mandalorian and his ship right at the heart of the island, quicksand is actually proving to be divisive. On one hand, it can be hilarious if the bug works in your favour, but try taking somebody down in God Mode. It’s not easy!

As seen in a post from iFireMonkey – one of the game’s popular data miners – players have been disappearing or given unlimited health.

Not ideal for a game where wins are decided in single gunfights. For all we know, many Victory Royales have been cost by this issue in-game.

At the time of writing, the quicksand bug is not on the official Fortnite Trello Board, which suggests the dev team hasn’t yet spotted the problem. In response to the post, one player said: “This happened to me earlier today. I was getting repeatedly shot inside my sealed 1×1. I was flabbergasted.”

Another posted: “Happened to me too. I was just sitting in a 1×1 build and healing and suddenly my wall started to break. It kept breaking again and again so I used a shockwave to get the fuck out of there.” According to the thread, this is impacting PC, mobile, and those on consoles.

That means that not only is it making it difficult to see enemies from afar, but for all you know they’re right inside the square you’re building on. Hopefully, this problem is resolved swiftly.