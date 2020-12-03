 Strange Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug is giving players God Mode - Dexerto
Strange Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug is giving players God Mode

Published: 3/Dec/2020 10:43

by David Purcell
Fortnite quicksand season 5
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games have a problem on their hands already with Fortnite Season 5, Chapter 2’s quicksand feature, as players are actually using it to get God Mode and become invisible.

The new feature is quite similar to that of props, added in Season 10 of the game’s first chapter. These allowed members of the community to hide in different forms around the map, though this time you can instead become a moving ball of sand right at the heart of the map.

There’s a problem, though.

If you’re lucky enough, you can actually become completely out of sight from your opponents, which seems to be the battle royale’s latest game-breaking bug.

Fortnite map POI
Epic Games
Sand is becoming a problem already in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 quicksand bug

The issue was spotted on December 2, which is the day the patch went live to kick off Season 5.

While many players have been delighted by much of the map changes, which includes the inclusion of The Mandalorian and his ship right at the heart of the island, quicksand is actually proving to be divisive. On one hand, it can be hilarious if the bug works in your favour, but try taking somebody down in God Mode. It’s not easy!

As seen in a post from iFireMonkey – one of the game’s popular data miners – players have been disappearing or given unlimited health.

Players are becoming Invisible or having Godmode due to the quicksand. from FortNiteBR

Not ideal for a game where wins are decided in single gunfights. For all we know, many Victory Royales have been cost by this issue in-game.

At the time of writing, the quicksand bug is not on the official Fortnite Trello Board, which suggests the dev team hasn’t yet spotted the problem. In response to the post, one player said: “This happened to me earlier today. I was getting repeatedly shot inside my sealed 1×1. I was flabbergasted.”

Another posted: “Happened to me too. I was just sitting in a 1×1 build and healing and suddenly my wall started to break. It kept breaking again and again so I used a shockwave to get the fuck out of there.” According to the thread, this is impacting PC, mobile, and those on consoles.

That means that not only is it making it difficult to see enemies from afar, but for all you know they’re right inside the square you’re building on. Hopefully, this problem is resolved swiftly.

Fortnite

SypherPK finds his own secret easter egg in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 3/Dec/2020 5:24

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Sypher gameplay
YouTube: SypherPK / Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Fortnite sensation SypherPK made a public request a few weeks back and Epic Games seem to have heard him loud and clear as the content creator was stunned by his very own secret easter egg in Season 5.

As one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, SypherPK has millions of fans that listen to his every word. As it turns out, a few developers are among those avid viewers. A request made on November 2 has finally made an impact, thanks to those at Epic Games who tuned into his video.

Members of his community were pleading for SypherPK to receive his own in-game reference. Whether it’s a small poster somewhere on the map, or even an entire Point of Interest referring back to his name. However, the YouTuber had something else in mind.

“We need something that’s very simple,” he said. “We want to add a book to Fortnite. A ‘How to Win’ book,” based on one of his most popular series. Well with the arrival of a brand new season, SypherPK’s wish has come true.

“They actually did it,” he shared on December 2. One of the first things he did in Season 5 was check the weather station. Even to his surprise, the developers had listened to his request and actually followed through.

“This is my creation,” he said in shock upon discovering a vibrant red book exactly where he requested one to be. While it doesn’t reference the ‘How to Win’ series in any way, Sypher was overjoyed at the fact his community had “added something to the game.”

There’s now a physical item in-game thanks to a video he made back in November. Not only that, but the book has been special in a few ways. For starters, physics are applied to the object, so it properly bounces around and moves as you’d expect it to. The book is also invincible, meaning players can’t go about destroying Sypher’s unique creation.

It’s one of the more subtle easter eggs in Fortnite. If you weren’t an active fan of Sypher before Season 5, you wouldn’t be aware of this secret at all. But for those in the know, it’s a special little reference just for his community.

Obviously, the easter egg has no real influence on the game, so don’t track it down expecting some kind of buff or secret item to come along with it. But it’s clearly a sign that developers are always keeping tabs on the biggest content creators.

We’ve seen Icon Series skins and now subtle easter eggs. Who knows what we’ll be seeing next.