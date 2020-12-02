How to complete Quests in Fortnite Season 5: Challenges & rewards

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, challenges are seemingly no more, at least in the form that they’ve taken for a while. Now, players are able to complete quests, which operate in a similar way but are a bit different nonetheless. Here’s what you need to know about them.

For a while now, players in Fortnite have been completing challenges in order to help level up their battle pass. These challenges tasked players with completing certain objectives around the map and, in return, they are given rewards, mostly XP. It ended up being one of the main ways players could grind up their battle pass tiers and overall level.

Now, with the start of Season 5 in Chapter 2, challenges are gone, at least in the form they once took. Now, players will have to complete Quests in order to level up their battle pass. But how do you complete them and what are the actual requirements? Here’s what you need to know.

What are Quests in Fortnite Season 5?

Jumping into Fortnite Season 5, one might be a bit confused as to what Quests are and why they’ve replaced challenges. While don’t know for sure why exactly they’ve taken the place of the latter, you can rest assured that they operate almost identically to the old format.

In Fortnite’s main menu, you should see a button to press on the left side labeled Quests. Clicking it will bring up the map and all your Quests, similar to how it’s been in previous seasons. That being said, these new “challenges” are a bit more narrative-focused, having quotes alongside them.

Chapter 2 Season 5 Quests list

Quests are split up into different rarities. Everyone seems to have the two same Legendary Quests, alongside some rare and uncommon quests that are different from player to player. Once a quest is done, a new one pops up in its place, which presumably will keep happening until you’ve gone through every single challenge.

That being said, for the two Quests that everyone does have, here’s what you need to complete:

Mandalorian Bounties: Complete Bounties

Complete Bounties Legendary Quests 1: Four Stages Stage 1: Shotgun Eliminations Stage 2: Assault Rifle Damage Stage 3: Sniper Rifle Elimination from 150m Stage 4: Deal Explosive damage to structures

Four Stages Legendary Quests 2: Three Stages Stage 1: Discover Named Locations Stage 2: Talk to a character Stage 3: Collect bars

Three Stages

New Quests should be available every week as the season goes on, much like the challenges of old. We’ll be updating this piece with new objectives as they become available.

Read more: Tfue teases Fortnite return after huge Season 5 update

All in all, it seems like Quests are a more refined version of challenges; gone is the long list of tasks and now we have a more organized experience. Here’s hoping that Epic continues with this style in the future.