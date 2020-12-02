Logo
How to complete Quests in Fortnite Season 5: Challenges & rewards

Published: 2/Dec/2020 22:00

by Tanner Pierce
With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, challenges are seemingly no more, at least in the form that they’ve taken for a while. Now, players are able to complete quests, which operate in a similar way but are a bit different nonetheless. Here’s what you need to know about them.

For a while now, players in Fortnite have been completing challenges in order to help level up their battle pass. These challenges tasked players with completing certain objectives around the map and, in return, they are given rewards, mostly XP. It ended up being one of the main ways players could grind up their battle pass tiers and overall level.

Now, with the start of Season 5 in Chapter 2, challenges are gone, at least in the form they once took. Now, players will have to complete Quests in order to level up their battle pass. But how do you complete them and what are the actual requirements? Here’s what you need to know.

What are Quests in Fortnite Season 5?

Epic Games/LucasFilm
Quests can be found in its own menu on the left-side of the screen.

Jumping into Fortnite Season 5, one might be a bit confused as to what Quests are and why they’ve replaced challenges. While don’t know for sure why exactly they’ve taken the place of the latter, you can rest assured that they operate almost identically to the old format.

In Fortnite’s main menu, you should see a button to press on the left side labeled Quests. Clicking it will bring up the map and all your Quests, similar to how it’s been in previous seasons. That being said, these new “challenges” are a bit more narrative-focused, having quotes alongside them.

Chapter 2 Season 5 Quests list

Epic Games
Fortnite Quests are similar to challenges from previous seasons.

Quests are split up into different rarities. Everyone seems to have the two same Legendary Quests, alongside some rare and uncommon quests that are different from player to player. Once a quest is done, a new one pops up in its place, which presumably will keep happening until you’ve gone through every single challenge.

That being said, for the two Quests that everyone does have, here’s what you need to complete:

  • Mandalorian Bounties: Complete Bounties
  • Legendary Quests 1: Four Stages
    • Stage 1: Shotgun Eliminations
    • Stage 2: Assault Rifle Damage
    • Stage 3: Sniper Rifle Elimination from 150m
    • Stage 4: Deal Explosive damage to structures
  • Legendary Quests 2: Three Stages
    • Stage 1: Discover Named Locations
    • Stage 2: Talk to a character
    • Stage 3: Collect bars

New Quests should be available every week as the season goes on, much like the challenges of old. We’ll be updating this piece with new objectives as they become available.

All in all, it seems like Quests are a more refined version of challenges; gone is the long list of tasks and now we have a more organized experience. Here’s hoping that Epic continues with this style in the future.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.