 How to defeat The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5: Mythic Item locations - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to defeat The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5: Mythic Item locations

Published: 2/Dec/2020 12:53

by David Purcell
Fortnite Mandalorian mythic items weapons
Epic games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

The Mandalorian has burst onto the scene in Fortnite Season 5 with brand new Mythic Items – a Star Wars inspired jetpack and weapon – leaving players wondering how to get ahold of them in-game. 

In previous seasons, these Mythic weapons and items have been guarded by fierce non-playable characters known as bosses. These are much harder to take down than the average player in Epic Games‘ battle royale title and often have henchman by their side to protect the valuable loot they hold.

Luckily for you, in Season 5 it’s not as difficult as times gone by – because there’s not as many of them to tackle. In fact, getting ahold of The Mandalorian Mythic set is pretty easy if you know where to look. All you have to do is be the person that takes him down.

That’s what we’re going to help with.

Fortnite POI
Epic Games
New landing spots have appeared all over the Fortnite island, but where’s the Mythic Items?

Fortnite Season 5 Mythic weapon and item location

First of all, you’re going to have to know where to go.

The Mandalorian can be seen patrolling around one area of the map in Fortnite Season 5, and it’s just south of Colossal Coliseum, as seen in the map below. There, you will find not only the character but also his parked up ship.

At this location, he will be carrying both a Mythic weapon and jetpack. These can be obtained by taking him out, just like a bounty hunter.

Mandalorian location fortnite season 5
Epic Games
Here’s where to find The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5.

How to get The Mandalorian’s Jetpack & Amban Sniper Rifle (Mythic)

Now you know where he is, it’s all about eliminating him as fast as possible.

Here’s the best way to defeat him:

  1. Drop from the Battle Bus at The Mandalorian’s ship, located between Colossal Coliseum and Lazy Lake.
  2. Land with a good distance between yourself and the ship.
  3. Pick up a weapon nearby.
  4. Reach high ground, which is actually a slope of sand near the ship.
  5. Use cover to protect yourself from his shots, or build, and by peeking out with your weapon keep firing at him.
  6. Collect the Mandalorian Mythic Items (Amban Sniper Rifle & The Mandalorian’s Jetpack) from the downed character.
  7. Head over to the ship and open the Razor Chest.
The Mandalorian jetpack and amban sniper rifle
Epic Games
Here’s the loot you will find after taking him down.

Do have in mind that this is the only known boss on the Fortnite Season 5 map, with others expected to join him, so it’s bound to be a popular landing spot. Not just that, but let’s face it, it is nice to just stop by to see a bit of a Star Wars crossover as well.

So, there you have it! That’s the quickest and safest way you’re going to be able to get ahold of that elusive Razor Chest in Fortnite Season 5.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.