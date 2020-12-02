How to defeat The Mandalorian in Fortnite Season 5: Mythic Item locations - Dexerto

The Mandalorian has burst onto the scene in Fortnite Season 5 with brand new Mythic Items – a Star Wars inspired jetpack and weapon – leaving players wondering how to get ahold of them in-game.

In previous seasons, these Mythic weapons and items have been guarded by fierce non-playable characters known as bosses. These are much harder to take down than the average player in Epic Games‘ battle royale title and often have henchman by their side to protect the valuable loot they hold.

Luckily for you, in Season 5 it’s not as difficult as times gone by – because there’s not as many of them to tackle. In fact, getting ahold of The Mandalorian Mythic set is pretty easy if you know where to look. All you have to do is be the person that takes him down.

That’s what we’re going to help with.

Fortnite Season 5 Mythic weapon and item location

First of all, you’re going to have to know where to go.

The Mandalorian can be seen patrolling around one area of the map in Fortnite Season 5, and it’s just south of Colossal Coliseum, as seen in the map below. There, you will find not only the character but also his parked up ship.

At this location, he will be carrying both a Mythic weapon and jetpack. These can be obtained by taking him out, just like a bounty hunter.

How to get The Mandalorian’s Jetpack & Amban Sniper Rifle (Mythic)

Now you know where he is, it’s all about eliminating him as fast as possible.

Here’s the best way to defeat him:

Drop from the Battle Bus at The Mandalorian’s ship, located between Colossal Coliseum and Lazy Lake. Land with a good distance between yourself and the ship. Pick up a weapon nearby. Reach high ground, which is actually a slope of sand near the ship. Use cover to protect yourself from his shots, or build, and by peeking out with your weapon keep firing at him. Collect the Mandalorian Mythic Items (Amban Sniper Rifle & The Mandalorian’s Jetpack) from the downed character. Head over to the ship and open the Razor Chest.

Do have in mind that this is the only known boss on the Fortnite Season 5 map, with others expected to join him, so it’s bound to be a popular landing spot. Not just that, but let’s face it, it is nice to just stop by to see a bit of a Star Wars crossover as well.

So, there you have it! That’s the quickest and safest way you’re going to be able to get ahold of that elusive Razor Chest in Fortnite Season 5.