Fortnite Blue Coin location: Where to dig up buried Blue Coin in Retail Row - Dexerto

If you want to complete the Week 5 challenges in Fortnite, you’ll need to find the Blue Coin hidden somewhere at Retail Row – and we’ve got the location for you.

The new Fortnite Week 5 challenges are mostly about gnomes, and there’s an extra difficult Legendary quest that requires you to take down 50 powerful IO Guards, which will no doubt keep players busy for the next seven days.

But there’s another challenge this week that’s a little different to the usual ‘loot chests’ and ‘deal damage’ quests, as it requires you to dig up a Blue Coin that’s hidden somewhere at Retail Row.

It sounds easy on the surface, but only if you know exactly where to find it – and that’s where we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite Blue Coin location at Retail Row

As the description explains, the buried Blue Coin can be found in Retail Row, but you’ll need to know exactly where to look if you want to find it before you run into danger from other players.

Once you land at Retail Row, you’ll want to head to the house at the southwest of the area. In the garden, next to a small tree, you’ll see a mound of dirt that is glowing blue – that’s your target.

Simply hit it with your pickaxe a few times, and the Blue Coin will emerge!

The coin is shiny blue and has the letters ‘XP’ emblazoned on it, which is fitting as you’ll bag yourself a sweet 20,000 XP for completing this quest.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Retail Row is a popular location for players to drop even when there’s not a quest going on there, so you’ll want to get your hands on the Blue Coin quickly when you land.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges hub.