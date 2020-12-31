Fortnite Season 5 has added several Week 5 challenges, and you’ll need to find gnomes at Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park to complete them.

Another week of Fortnite Season 5 action means there’s a string of all-new challenges to complete to gain XP and help you progress to the next tier in your Battle Pass – and hopefully unlock some sweet new cosmetics along the way.

Some of these Week 5 challenges are easy, like searching 15 chests or ammo crates, while others might take you a bit longer to complete. We’ve put together a handy guide to eliminating 50 IO Guards which might help with the Legendary quest.

Weekly challenges often feature a theme of some sort, like Week 4’s tomato-inspired challenges. This week is no different, as three of the quests you’ll want to complete revolve around gnomes, gnomes, and more gnomes.

Gnome quests in Fortnite Week 5 challenges

Gnomes have been a staple of Epic Games’ popular battle royale game for a long time, with many previous challenges requiring players to find them, destroy them, or even disarm gnome traps to save them (presumably so you can destroy them later).

They’re back for more in Week 5’s challenges, but this time you’ll actually have a total of three gnome-inspired quests to complete courtesy of the NPC Grimbles:

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges

Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row

The first quest requires you to dig up four gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park, and we’ve explained how to do that below.

Gnome locations in Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park

Buried gnomes appear in Fortnite as mounds of dirt in the ground, and they glow with blue light. Once you find them, you’ll need to hit them with your pickaxe and they’ll rise from the ground.

Gnomes can be found buried on the ground floor of Fort Crumpet. We found two of them when we visited. This is a small area to search, and is usually quiet, so it shouldn’t take you too long to locate them.

Over at Pleasant Park, you’ll want to search the grass-covered areas to find buried gnomes. We found one near the middle of Pleasant Park, and another hidden in the garden of a house to the west of this area.

You can see the gnome locations in Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park on the map below:

Once you’ve dug up four gnomes, you’ll complete the first part of Grimbles’ challenge. The second part requires you to search 15 chests or ammo crates.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges hub.