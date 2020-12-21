Where to find and destroy Nutcracker statues in Fortnite

Looking for Nutcracker statues in Fortnite? You’ll need to destroy 5 of them in order to complete the Snowmando challenge and unlock the Blustery Bag back bling.

Winterfest has come to Fortnite for December 2020, and it’s given the popular battle royale game a significant overhaul for the holidays.

As well as Christmas decorations on the trees and snow covering parts of the map, there’s also a series of festive-themed Operation Snowmando challenges to complete, and finishing them all will unlock some pretty sweet cosmetics.

The challenge that launched on December 21, 2020, features the tag line “Brrr, that Crackshot gives me the Christmas creeps,” and requires players to destroy a total of five Nutcracker statutes to unlock 10,000 XP and the Blustery Bag back bling.

Where to find the Nutcracker statues in Fortnite

Like Christmas trees and presents, Nutcracker statues can be found in a number of locations on The Island, as they’re part of the new festive overhaul of the map. These locations include the Snowmando outposts.

Read More: Fortnite leak hints at Marvel Portal POI for new superhero skins

However, there are three locations within easy traveling distance at the southeast of the map that should make it easier to complete this challenge in one attempt.

Nutcracker statue locations in Fortnite:

There are several statues that can easily be found around Lazy Lake. A Holiday-themed shop west of Retail Row contains three Nutcracker statues. A Snowmando outpost in the snow-covered mountains, just southeast of Catty Corner, houses a Nutcracker statue.

You can see these three locations marked on the map below.

Once you find the statues, you just need to destroy five of them to complete the challenge. A few swings of your pickaxe should be enough to do the job.

There are plenty of other Snowmando challenges to complete this season, like placing Top 10 with friends in squads. We’ve put together a handy guide to finding the Holiday trees you need to dance near, too.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 news, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.