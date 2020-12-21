Logo
Where to find and destroy Nutcracker statues in Fortnite

Published: 21/Dec/2020 10:32 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 10:43

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Nutcracker Statue
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Looking for Nutcracker statues in Fortnite? You’ll need to destroy 5 of them in order to complete the Snowmando challenge and unlock the Blustery Bag back bling.

Winterfest has come to Fortnite for December 2020, and it’s given the popular battle royale game a significant overhaul for the holidays.

As well as Christmas decorations on the trees and snow covering parts of the map, there’s also a series of festive-themed Operation Snowmando challenges to complete, and finishing them all will unlock some pretty sweet cosmetics.

Operation Snowmando Fortnite
Epic Games
Operation Snowmando challenges are part of Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite.

The challenge that launched on December 21, 2020, features the tag line “Brrr, that Crackshot gives me the Christmas creeps,” and requires players to destroy a total of five Nutcracker statutes to unlock 10,000 XP and the Blustery Bag back bling.

Where to find the Nutcracker statues in Fortnite

Like Christmas trees and presents, Nutcracker statues can be found in a number of locations on The Island, as they’re part of the new festive overhaul of the map. These locations include the Snowmando outposts.

However, there are three locations within easy traveling distance at the southeast of the map that should make it easier to complete this challenge in one attempt.

Nutcracker statue locations in Fortnite:

  1. There are several statues that can easily be found around Lazy Lake.
  2. A Holiday-themed shop west of Retail Row contains three Nutcracker statues.
  3. A Snowmando outpost in the snow-covered mountains, just southeast of Catty Corner, houses a Nutcracker statue.

You can see these three locations marked on the map below.

Fortnite Nutcracker statue locations
Epic Games
Nutcracker statue locations in Fortnite.

Once you find the statues, you just need to destroy five of them to complete the challenge. A few swings of your pickaxe should be enough to do the job.

There are plenty of other Snowmando challenges to complete this season, like placing Top 10 with friends in squads. We’ve put together a handy guide to finding the Holiday trees you need to dance near, too.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 news, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:00 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 12:14

by Connor Bennett
Hen and the Guild Esports logo
YouTube: Become Legends/Guild Esports/ESL

Guild Esports

Guild Esports, the esports organization that has David Beckham as a co-owner, is entering the Fortnite scene with the signing of 15-year-old star Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Even though it might have slipped a touch in terms of popularity, players still flock to Fortnite – both in terms of playing casually and trying to make the jump to playing professionally.

Those that impress can find themselves on the radar of esports organizations across the globe – especially if they can build a nice following on social media while also picking up tournament wins in-game. 

In the case of Guild, they’ve already signed Nikolaj ‘Flikk’ Andreas Frøslev whose had success in different Cash Cups and FNCS events, but they’re also expanding their roster with the addition of Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

The 15-year-old star, who has previously played under the Become Legends banner, has managed to claim glory in a handful of different Cash Cups while also going close in Fortnite Championship Series play too. 

The Lithuanian-born player has quickly cemented himself as a rising star in the UK and European scenes, amassing big followings on both Twitter and Twitch. 

“I’m really excited to work with Guild, with players I have been following before I started in my professional career,” Hen said. “It’s been great to meet a team with the same determination that I feel, and I can’t wait to show off my skills and compete as a member of Guild.”

As for why Guild sprung to sign Hen, Grant Rousseau, Guild’s Director of Esports said: “To compete in the Pro Fortnite scene, you need top talent and an endless amount of skill. With the addition of Hen to our roster, we have made another bold move in the creation of a truly impressive team. We are eager to put our growing team to the test.”

Guild’s expansion in Fortnite shows that they’re not heading for the exit on the battle royale anytime soon. As for their next move, it’s been stated that they want a CS:GO team, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.