How to get Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Reload

One of the strangest items in Fortnite, the Mythic Goldfish, is back in the game. If you’re curious about how to get the Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Reload, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite has a history of introducing unique weapons and items in the loot pool to allow players to get creative with their eliminations on the Battle Royale island.

For instance, Chapter 5 Season 3’s Mythic Cars have become rampant weapons that the community has feared until they were hotfix nerfed.

However, when it comes to classic Fortnite roots, the strangest item that Epic has ever added is a Mythic Goldfish trophy. Players can throw it at an enemy and eliminate it in a single throw due to the item’s single-shot damage and elimination.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can get your hands on a Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Reload.

Epic Games Mythic Goldfish found during a Fortnite Reload match.

Where to find Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Reload

Mythic Goldfish can be found by fishing it out of the water, in loot chests, or supply drops during a Fortnite Reload match. While the item itself is Mythic and classifies as a throwable, it can be quite common for more than one player to find it in a single game.

Article continues after ad

Once you find it, simply pick it up and equip it in your inventory. But remember, once you throw it at your enemy and miss your shot, there’s a risk your enemy picks it up and throws it back at you.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to dodge that the Goldfish, but don’t forget it was thrown, either. Dodging this and throwing it back at your opponent is one of the most satisfying ways to turn a fight around in Fortnite Reload.

If you’re looking for such weapons, here’s where you can find the Exotic weapons, all the currently available weapons in Reload, and all you need to know about the game mode.