How to counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought back the Boogie Bomb; here’s how to counter the weapon’s dancing effects.

Epic introduced the Boogie Bomb in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2 as a strange grenade that forced players caught in its blast to dance. Those affected lose control of their character for a few seconds, unable to use weapons, build, or even crouch during the dancing animation.

It’s been vaulted and unvaulted several times but resurfaced for Chapter 5 Season 3 to counter the arguably overpowered vehicles. As such, players have started throwing Boogie Bombs at drivers, forcing them out of cars and into impromptu dance routines.

There are at least a couple of ways to counter the community’s sudden reliance on the newly unvaulted item, though.

How to cancel Boogie Bombs in Fortnite

The most effective way to counter a Boogie Bomb’s effect is by dashing out of it with the Underworld Dash ability.

While the Underworld Dash won’t stop the dancing animation, it will remove affected players from the line of fire since the bombs disable sprinting and regular dodging.

Players can only obtain the dash by visiting Chapter 5’s Underworld section and stepping into its green waters. Doing so unlocks three dash moves, which offer up a burst of speed when activated.

The only way the Boogie Bomb animation ends early is if a player takes damage. Thus, those affected by the dancing item should have the enemy in their sights and be prepared to immediately start fighting back in the event this occurs.

It’s not as reliable a counter as the Underworld Dash method; however, it could turn the tide of battle in a pinch.

That’s all there is to know about canceling Fortnite’s Boogie Bombs. For more on Chapter 5 Season 3, check out our guide on all Mythic Nitro cars and how to hijack the War Bus.