Where to emote at stone statues in Fortnite: location guide - Dexerto

Here’s how you can emote at stone statues in order to complete the Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges, complete with a handy location map.

Another set of weekly challenges has gone live in Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite, and it’s a mixed bag this week. There’s no obvious theme to link them, but there are a lot of location-based quests.

As well as finding a hidden bunker and locating the crashed plane’s black box, you’ll also need to emote at stone statues. To do this one, you’ll need to know exactly where to look, as there are a few places that could fit the description.

Below you’ll find the right location you need to visit in order to emote at the stone statues and tick off this quest from your weekly challenge list.

Fortnite stone statues locations

To find the stone statues, you’ll need to visit one of two points of interest: either Coral Castle or Colossal Colosseum. You can see them marked on the map above, which should make locating them a breeze.

We’ve gone into detail about where exactly to find the statues at the POIs below.

Coral Colosseum stone statues

If you choose to visit Colossal Colosseum, leave the Battle Bus and land around the edges of the Colossal Colosseum. Look out for the giant Peely banana statues. These are the ‘stone statues’ you need to emote at.

Coral Castle stone statues

If you decide to go for Coral Castle instead, you’ll want to land just north of the main central castle, where you’ll see a walkway with fish statues running along the sides. This is where you need to emote.

Read More: Fortnite leak hints at Lara Croft skin

You might have seen these stone statues before while completing previous Fortnite challenges at Coral Castle. They’re not as imposing as the statues at Colossal Colosseum, but they shouldn’t be too hard to find.

It’s a good idea to land directly at your chosen point of interest and complete the challenge straight away. There will likely be other players trying to complete this challenge, and you could be caught off guard while using an emote.

Coral Castle is usually less busy and less dangerous than Colossal Colosseum, as a recent death map revealed, so land there if you want to complete the challenge without being attacked by other players.

How to emote at stone statues in Fortnite

Once you’ve arrived at the stone statues, you just need to bring up your emote wheel and choose your favorite emote, whether that’s the Mashed Potato or the T Pose or whatever you want. It’s as simple as that.

Read More: How to unlock the Predator skin in Fortnite

Unlike other challenges, which have required you to ‘dance’ at a specific location, you can use any emote to complete the challenge. Do this, and you’ll earn yourself a sweet 20,000 XP to level up that Battle Pass.

If you’re looking to get your hands on even more XP, make sure you check out our complete Season 5 Week 9 challenge guide. Remember, these all need to be completed before Thursday, February 4, 2021.