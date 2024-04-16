Stuck figuring out where Coastal Columns is in Fortnite’s latest Earth Chakra quest? Here’s where to find Coastal Columns in Fortnite.

The Fortnite x Avatar Elements quests were just updated yesterday, adding a new set of Earth Chakra quests players can complete. Aside from collecting cabbages, one of the new quests requires players to Visit Mount Olympus and Coastal Columns.

Mount Olympus is a new POI added in Chapter 5, Season 2, which makes it pretty straightforward to find on the map. The latter, however, can be quite tricky to visit due to its unassuming location.

For those looking to complete this quest and level up their Avatar mini pass in the game, here’s where Coastal Columns is located in Fortnite.

Where to visit Coastal Columns in Fortnite

Coastal Columns is located west of the Pleasant Piazza POI in Fortnite. On your map, this location is marked with an icon resembling a small building from afar. One thing that makes it distinctive is the statue of Poseidon you’ll find in it, making it quite easy to spot as you glide down from the Battle Bus.

Epic Games Coastal Columns location in Fortnite.

You’ll also find regular loot when you land in this place. Though it’s worth knowing that to complete the quest, all you need to do is simply visit this location, you don’t need to land on it the first thing you jump out of the bus – like the land on water quest.

The thing about Fortnite’s map is that locations that you have yet visited will appear greyed out on the map, hence sometimes it can be tricky to figure out where certain landmarks are. But once you visit them, you’ll essentially unlock them and get notified.

If you haven’t explored the entire map yet, you can visit gas stations to find and use a car. However, if you’re lucky, you might even pick up Airbending, the latest mythic item that lets you traverse around the map quickly. It can be used on water too!