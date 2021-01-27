 Where to find the crashed plane's black box in Fortnite: location guide - Dexerto
Fortnite

Where to find the crashed plane’s black box in Fortnite: location guide

Published: 27/Jan/2021 15:19

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

You’ll need to find the crashed plane’s black box to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 9 challenges. Here’s where you can locate it, complete with a handy map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges to complete. If you’re looking to upgrade your Battle Pass with XP, ticking off these quests is arguably the fastest (and easiest) way to do it.

While other quests this week require players to complete more generic actions like dealing damage in water and shaking down IO Guards, this location-specific quest requires you to find the crashed plane’s black box.

So where is the crashed plane on The Island? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to answer.

Crashed plane location in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Crashed Plane Location Map
Epic Games
Crashed plane location in Fortnite Season 5.

To find the crashed plane, you’ll want to head towards the northwesternmost point of the map, and land on an island next to the Coral Castle point of interest. We’ve marked the exact location on the map above.

You may have visited this location previously, as there’s some semi-decent loot to be found. The area is likely to be slightly busier during this week, as other players attempt to complete the challenge themselves.

Where is the black box in Fortnite?

The plane is split into three parts, and the black box will be near the middle section.

Once you’ve landed on the island, head to the area seen in the screenshot below, and the black box should appear right there. Interact with it, and you’ll earn 20,000 XP for your efforts.

Fortnite Black Box Location
Epic Games
The crashed plane’s black box should appear right here.

In case you didn’t know, a ‘black box’ is another way of referring to a flight recorder, which is placed inside a plane to help investigate any aviation incidents or accidents. Could this tie into the wider Fortnite story?

As it was recently revealed that Stealthy Stronghold was introduced purely for the Predator crossover, we wouldn’t be surprised if other locations end up having some kind of story reveal attached to them.

It’s also worth pointing out that black boxes in real life are typically painted bright orange, not black as the name suggests. Keep this in mind when you’re looking for the item to complete this week’s challenge.

If you’re looking to rack up that XP to fill out your Battle Pass or simply level up, check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges guide for more quests to complete.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:21

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 9 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5’s Week 9 challenges are here, and we’ve got a guide with some handy tips to help you complete them all in no time.

As we get even closer to the end of Fortnite Season 5, Epic Games have got another set of weekly challenges for players to complete to earn that ever-important XP, which will help you max out your Battle Pass and unlock all the cosmetics you need.

While most weeks have a theme of some sort – previously we’ve had gnomes and fishing, for example – there’s no obvious connection in Week 9. That’s no bad thing, though, as these challenges are more exciting than the typical ‘open chests’ or ‘deal pistol damage’ quests.

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
You’ll need to shakedown an IO Guard for Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges.

There are a number of location-based challenges that will require you to visit specific points of interest or locate hidden items, such as finding a black box in the crashed plane, and you’ll also need to take on one of the formidable Loot Sharks.

Below you’ll find the list of seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP to help you level up.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Quests

  • Shakedown an IO Guard (1)
  • Find a hidden bunker (1)
  • Find the crashed plane’s black box (1)
  • Deal damage while in water (200)
  • Emote at stone statues (1)
  • Ride the Steamy Stacks (1)
  • Deal damage to a Loot Shark (500)

We’ve got an IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the first quest. Dealing damage while in water is pretty self-explanatory. Riding the Steamy Stacks requires you to enter one of the two power plant towers at the POI.

Dealing damage to a Loot Shark will probably provide you with the biggest challenge this week. You can find them near Sharky Shell at the northwest of the map, but be careful, as they won’t hesitate to attack.

We’ll have individual step-by-step guides for the location-based quests, including finding the hidden bunker and using an emote at a stone statue, so be sure to check back here when the challenges go live on Thursday, 28 January, at 6 AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM GMT.

Fortnite Loot Shark
Epic Games
Be careful, as Loot Sharks will jump out of the water and onto land if you anger them.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Legendary Quest

  • Shakedown Opponents (5/10/15/20/25)

This week’s Legendary quest is to shakedown a total of 25 opponents, which shouldn’t be too much of a challenge as you’ll likely be doing this during day-to-day gameplay anyway.

Of course, you’ll need to play duos, trios, or squads to do this, but we recommend squads to get the most out of the shakedown feature, which locates nearby teammates. It should make completing the quest a lot easier.

You’ll have until Thursday, February 5, 2021, to tick all of these quests off before Week 10 rolls around and a new set of challenges arrive.