Where to find the crashed plane's black box in Fortnite: location guide - Dexerto

You’ll need to find the crashed plane’s black box to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 9 challenges. Here’s where you can locate it, complete with a handy map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges to complete. If you’re looking to upgrade your Battle Pass with XP, ticking off these quests is arguably the fastest (and easiest) way to do it.

While other quests this week require players to complete more generic actions like dealing damage in water and shaking down IO Guards, this location-specific quest requires you to find the crashed plane’s black box.

So where is the crashed plane on The Island? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to answer.

Crashed plane location in Fortnite Season 5

To find the crashed plane, you’ll want to head towards the northwesternmost point of the map, and land on an island next to the Coral Castle point of interest. We’ve marked the exact location on the map above.

You may have visited this location previously, as there’s some semi-decent loot to be found. The area is likely to be slightly busier during this week, as other players attempt to complete the challenge themselves.

Where is the black box in Fortnite?

The plane is split into three parts, and the black box will be near the middle section.

Once you’ve landed on the island, head to the area seen in the screenshot below, and the black box should appear right there. Interact with it, and you’ll earn 20,000 XP for your efforts.

In case you didn’t know, a ‘black box’ is another way of referring to a flight recorder, which is placed inside a plane to help investigate any aviation incidents or accidents. Could this tie into the wider Fortnite story?

As it was recently revealed that Stealthy Stronghold was introduced purely for the Predator crossover, we wouldn’t be surprised if other locations end up having some kind of story reveal attached to them.

It’s also worth pointing out that black boxes in real life are typically painted bright orange, not black as the name suggests. Keep this in mind when you’re looking for the item to complete this week’s challenge.

If you’re looking to rack up that XP to fill out your Battle Pass or simply level up, check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges guide for more quests to complete.