How to Jam in Fortnite

A new Fortnite weekly challenge requires you to Jam in the game. While performing a Jam is different from emoting, here’s how to do that easily.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has entered its last phase, with players only a few days away from another crossover update to commemorate Star Wars Day. Regardless of content upgrades, weekly challenges stay in regular rotation and continue to award players with XP and Quest Rewards.

This season’s weekly challenges asked players to either emote at different POIs or damage opponents with a specific weapon class. However, a recent Week 8 challenge needs players to Jam in two locations on the map.

Jam is an action that players execute on the Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage that differs from emotes since it employs Jam Tracks from their locker. If you’re wondering how to Jam on Restored Reel’s stage and Slumberyard’s dance floor in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered.

Epic Games You need to head to the marked locations on the map to complete the challenge.

How to Jam at Restored Reel’s stage and Slumberyard’s dance floor in Fortnite

To initiate a Jam in Fortnite, you must have a Jam Track assigned to your locker. Jam Tracks can be earned from Battle Pass or Festival Pass rewards or can be purchased from the Item Shop.

Once you’ve assigned them to your locker, head into a Fortnite match and land at the two marked locations on the map above. From there, follow these steps:

Open your Emote wheel by pressing the designated key/button. Navigate to the Jam Loops category and select a song and instrument of your choice. Press the Select key and soon you’ll start playing the song.

Repeat the process across both locations to complete the challenge and be rewarded with free XP.

