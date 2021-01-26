Fortnite death map reveals most dangerous locations

If you’re looking to stay alive until the very end of a battle royale match in Fortnite, you might want to avoid these deadly locations on the map.

We’ve all been there: You spend ages traveling across The Island, collecting and upgrading the best weapons, getting some epic takedowns… and then you die, losing everything in your arsenal and missing out on that Victory Royale.

It’s a frustrating moment, for sure. But avoiding some of the game’s elimination hot spots could help you on your path to success – or at the very least, make you one of the Top 10 remaining players.

Fortunately, one Fortnite leaker has put together a map highlighting the points of interest that have significantly more deaths than others, meaning you’ll know where to avoid next time you go for the win.

Where is the most dangerous place in Fortnite?

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi has collected a huge sample of 50,000 deaths that have taken place during Season 5 of Fortnite, and highlighted exactly where they happened on The Island.

Put together, they form a very useful heatmap that shows off the deadliest locations players can visit.

As you can see from the map below, areas with the highest amount of deaths include Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, Colossal Colosseum, Retail Row, and Stealthy Stronghold – which is probably due to Predator now appearing there.

a better death heatmap larger sample size of 50k~ deaths and a improved(?) heatmap generation v15.00 and later pic.twitter.com/VbqxuEewHP — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 26, 2021

But there’s a clear winner here: Salty Towers. There are a few reasons that might help explain why this point of interest – which can be found just west of the Zero Point – is such a deadly area for players to visit.

Firstly, it’s near the center of the map, which is where a lot of the action ends up taking place. Secondly, it’s covered in sand, which means players can really take advantage of the sand tunneling feature to sneak attack their opponents.

Finally, the point of interest was a new addition in Season 5, acting as a combination of previous locations Salty Springs and Tilted Towers, so it makes sense that it’s a popular destination as people rush to check it out.

Lucas7yoshi also shared a zoomed-in map of Salty Towers which shows off the exact point where players in their sample died. They’re marked as red dots on the image below.

Interestingly, this map may have also revealed the most dangerous building on the Island, as there are significantly more deaths centered on the tall building at the south of Salty Towers.

Whether you’re new to the game and still working on your skills, or you simply want to survive as long as possible to get the best chance at a Victory Royale, it’s probably best to avoid Salty Towers at all costs.