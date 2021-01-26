Logo
Fortnite death map reveals most dangerous locations

Published: 26/Jan/2021 13:26

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Death Map
Epic Games

If you’re looking to stay alive until the very end of a battle royale match in Fortnite, you might want to avoid these deadly locations on the map.

We’ve all been there: You spend ages traveling across The Island, collecting and upgrading the best weapons, getting some epic takedowns… and then you die, losing everything in your arsenal and missing out on that Victory Royale.

It’s a frustrating moment, for sure. But avoiding some of the game’s elimination hot spots could help you on your path to success – or at the very least, make you one of the Top 10 remaining players.

Fortunately, one Fortnite leaker has put together a map highlighting the points of interest that have significantly more deaths than others, meaning you’ll know where to avoid next time you go for the win.

Tilted Towers, now blended with Salty Springs, was spotted in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer.
Epic Games
Some locations have way more deaths than others in Fortnite.

Where is the most dangerous place in Fortnite?

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi has collected a huge sample of 50,000 deaths that have taken place during Season 5 of Fortnite, and highlighted exactly where they happened on The Island.

Put together, they form a very useful heatmap that shows off the deadliest locations players can visit.

As you can see from the map below, areas with the highest amount of deaths include Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, Colossal Colosseum, Retail Row, and Stealthy Stronghold – which is probably due to Predator now appearing there.

But there’s a clear winner here: Salty Towers. There are a few reasons that might help explain why this point of interest – which can be found just west of the Zero Point – is such a deadly area for players to visit.

Firstly, it’s near the center of the map, which is where a lot of the action ends up taking place. Secondly, it’s covered in sand, which means players can really take advantage of the sand tunneling feature to sneak attack their opponents.

Finally, the point of interest was a new addition in Season 5, acting as a combination of previous locations Salty Springs and Tilted Towers, so it makes sense that it’s a popular destination as people rush to check it out.

Lucas7yoshi also shared a zoomed-in map of Salty Towers which shows off the exact point where players in their sample died. They’re marked as red dots on the image below.

Fortnite Salty Towers death map
Epic Games / @Lucas7yoshi
It’s official: Salty Towers is the deadliest location in Fortnite.

Interestingly, this map may have also revealed the most dangerous building on the Island, as there are significantly more deaths centered on the tall building at the south of Salty Towers.

Whether you’re new to the game and still working on your skills, or you simply want to survive as long as possible to get the best chance at a Victory Royale, it’s probably best to avoid Salty Towers at all costs.

Fortnite

Fortnite leaker suggests Epic working on vehicle mods & mounted car guns

Published: 26/Jan/2021 1:15

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

After leaking information about possible weapon mods coming to Fortnite in the near future, notable leaker HYPEX has revealed Epic Games is also working on attachments for cars as well, including a mounted gun mod.

If you saw the leaks about the possible weapon attachments coming to Fortnite and thought that more features like that should come to the game, then you’re in luck.

According to notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is currently working on car/vehicle attachments and mods, in addition to the weapon attachments that were leaked previously.

Details about the feature are extremely scarce, with HYPEX essentially only confirming that they are being worked on by the developer.

That being said, we do know what to expect in some regard.

HYPEX says that the attachments will be divvied up into tiers, with each one granting a different behavior on textures like grass, dirt, etc. What that means is exactly is unclear, however, it may allow each vehicles to handle better on different textures depending on what mod you have attached.

In addition, the leaker says there will be more traditional attachments that players will be able to place onto their cars, specifically mentioning “mounted guns” as an example.

All in all, this system sounds pretty similar to the weapon attachments system HYPEX previously leaked, which will allow players to mod their weapons with different abilities, but we don’t know if all the features from the weapon mods will carry over to the vehicle versions.

For instance, according to the original weapons leak, players will be able to drop and add mods at any time to their weapons, that they’ll be able to carry multiple mods at the same time, and that some weapons will have attachments which only work with that specific weapon.

Having those features on vehicle mods would be interesting but who knows if that’s actually what Epic has planned. Only time will tell when the devs will announce the weapon and car mods, and when they’ll be added to the game.