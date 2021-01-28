 Where to find hidden bunkers in Fortnite: location guide - Dexerto
Where to find hidden bunkers in Fortnite: location guide

Published: 28/Jan/2021 12:46

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Hidden Bunker
Epic Games

Epic Games have introduced Season 5 Week 9 challenges to Fortnite, and one of them requires you to find a hidden bunker. Here’s the location with a map to help you find it.

Just like clockwork, there’s a new set of weekly challenges for Fortnite players to tackle. Completing these will earn you a huge chunk of XP, which is necessary to max out your Battle Pass and unlock all of Season 5’s skins and cosmetics.

There are some obvious quests like dealing damage to Loot Sharks and shaking down an IO Guard, but others require a bit more thought. One of these is finding a hidden bunker, which is located somewhere secret on The Island.

This is arguably the most difficult challenge to complete this week if you don’t know where to look, as the bunkers are in areas you’d never normally think to visit. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy location guide to help you out.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker
Epic Games
There are three hidden bunkers in Fortnite.

Fortnite hidden bunker locations

There are actually three hidden bunkers you can find across The Island, and they’re all pretty far apart from one another, so choose the one that’s closest to your favorite landing spot and head for that one.

You should be able to visit any one of these three locations and the challenge will be ticked off straight away. You can’t actually open these hidden bunkers, and the reason for their existence remains unknown.

We’ve marked them all on the Fortnite Season 5 map below, which should make it pretty easy to complete:

Fortnite Hidden Bunker Map
Epic Games
This is where the three hidden bunkers are located in Fortnite Season 5.

Underwater bunker

The first hidden bunker can be found underwater – see what we mean about them being hard to find? – just south of Holly Hedges, near the circle of stone stones where the cliff sticks out.

Swim around for a while, jumping in and out of the water, and you should eventually spot it under the surface. This one is probably the most difficult to go after, as you can only see it when underwater.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker
Epic Games
This underwater bunker is the hardest to find.

Unremarkable Shack bunker

A second hidden bunker can be found on the island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

It’s underneath a pile of wood and debris behind the Unremarkable Shack landmark, so you’ll need to use your pickaxe to break through and reveal it.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker
Epic Games
There’s a hidden bunker underneath the Unremarkable Shack landmark.

Cliffside bunker

The third and final hidden bunker in Fortnite is located at a cliffside campsite east of Retail Row.

You’ll know you’re in the right place because it has two tents: one white and one purple. The bunker is hidden under a large bush that you need to destroy between two nearby trees.

Hidden Bunker
Epic Games
Visit this Fortnite campsite to find a hidden bunker.

As we said before, there are three hidden bunkers in total across the map, but you should only need to visit one of them to complete the Week 9 challenge and earn yourself 20,000 XP for your efforts.

If you’re looking to get your hands on even more XP to level up your Battle Pass, make sure you check out our complete Season 5 Week 9 challenge guide.

How to redeem Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops: stream schedule, rewards, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:48

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Epic Games have announced more details about the upcoming FNCS tournament for Fortnite Season 5, including some of the Twitch drops players will be able to get their hands on by watching the streams and the schedule of events. 

If you’ve been wondering what incentives you might be getting to watch the upcoming FNCS Season 5 tournament then you’re questions have finally been answered.

With the tournament only a couple days away, Epic has gone ahead and revealed some cool new drops that players will be able to get their hands on during the event, including some sprays, a loading screen, and more, simply by tuning into the tournament on Twitch.

Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll get the rewards.

Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops

Epic Games
Epic has unveiled some loot that players will be able to get their hands on during the tournament.

Like most games nowadays, Epic Games is utilizing Twitch drops to give players an incentive to watch the FNCS Season 5 tournament. This means that, if you watch the tournament on various officially-supported streams that have drops enabled, you will be able to earn in-game items for Fortnite.

Some of them are a bit small like an FNCS spray and emoticon, but two of the more significant items is that of a special loading screen which features some of the characters featured in the Season 5 battle pass, as well as a cool, foam finger-style back bling.

All in all, it’s nothing too crazy, but it’s still a nice little reward for watching the tournament.

How to earn Twitch drops

Like any other Twitch drop, players will have to have their Twitch and Epic Games accounts linked before they can start earning their rewards. To do that, you’ll need to follow some simple steps, courtesy of the developers themselves.

  • Go to Epic Game’s official “Connected Accounts” page
  • Sign-in to your Epic Games account
  • Click on the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab
  • Click “Link your Account”
  • Sign-in to your Twitch account at the prompt
  • Select “Authorize”

After that, your Epic account and your Twitch account should be linked together and you’ll be able to earn items on drop-enabled streams. Once you get them, you should see them in a notification at the top of your Twitch page and they should appear in-game soon.

FNCS Season 5 streaming schedule

If you’re wondering the full streamable events, we have you covered. Epic says that they’ll be streaming the most “pivotal” stages of the competition, which only include the final rounds of the qualifiers, as well as the semi-finals and finals.

This means that, while qualifiers themselves will take place from Feb 4-7, Feb 11-14, and Feb 18-21 respectively, the only ones that will be streamed will be the final days on Feb 7, 11, and 21.

The full breakdown of times can be found below:

  • EU Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 1 PM EST
    • EU Live Coverage: 1:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 4:30 PM EST
  • NA Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 5 PM EST
    • NAE Live Coverage: 5:15 PM EST
    • Break: 8:30 PM EST
    • NAW Live Coverage: 9:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 12:20 AM EST

It’s important to remember that you watch either an official stream from Epic Games or a supported stream with drops enabled, otherwise you won’t get all the cool loot.

As more information comes out, like a change to the schedule or additions to the drops, we’ll keep this article updated.