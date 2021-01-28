Where to find hidden bunkers in Fortnite: location guide - Dexerto

Epic Games have introduced Season 5 Week 9 challenges to Fortnite, and one of them requires you to find a hidden bunker. Here’s the location with a map to help you find it.

Just like clockwork, there’s a new set of weekly challenges for Fortnite players to tackle. Completing these will earn you a huge chunk of XP, which is necessary to max out your Battle Pass and unlock all of Season 5’s skins and cosmetics.

There are some obvious quests like dealing damage to Loot Sharks and shaking down an IO Guard, but others require a bit more thought. One of these is finding a hidden bunker, which is located somewhere secret on The Island.

This is arguably the most difficult challenge to complete this week if you don’t know where to look, as the bunkers are in areas you’d never normally think to visit. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy location guide to help you out.

Fortnite hidden bunker locations

There are actually three hidden bunkers you can find across The Island, and they’re all pretty far apart from one another, so choose the one that’s closest to your favorite landing spot and head for that one.

You should be able to visit any one of these three locations and the challenge will be ticked off straight away. You can’t actually open these hidden bunkers, and the reason for their existence remains unknown.

We’ve marked them all on the Fortnite Season 5 map below, which should make it pretty easy to complete:

Underwater bunker

The first hidden bunker can be found underwater – see what we mean about them being hard to find? – just south of Holly Hedges, near the circle of stone stones where the cliff sticks out.

Swim around for a while, jumping in and out of the water, and you should eventually spot it under the surface. This one is probably the most difficult to go after, as you can only see it when underwater.

Unremarkable Shack bunker

A second hidden bunker can be found on the island northeast of Stealthy Stronghold.

It’s underneath a pile of wood and debris behind the Unremarkable Shack landmark, so you’ll need to use your pickaxe to break through and reveal it.

Cliffside bunker

The third and final hidden bunker in Fortnite is located at a cliffside campsite east of Retail Row.

You’ll know you’re in the right place because it has two tents: one white and one purple. The bunker is hidden under a large bush that you need to destroy between two nearby trees.

As we said before, there are three hidden bunkers in total across the map, but you should only need to visit one of them to complete the Week 9 challenge and earn yourself 20,000 XP for your efforts.

If you’re looking to get your hands on even more XP to level up your Battle Pass, make sure you check out our complete Season 5 Week 9 challenge guide.