Fortnite leak hints at Tomb Raider crossover with Lara Croft skin - Dexerto

Fortnite leak hints at Tomb Raider crossover with Lara Croft skin

Published: 18/Jan/2021 10:42

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Lara Croft
Epic Games / Square Enix

Fortnite players are convinced that the game’s next major crossover skin will be Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise.

When Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale launched in December 2020, it came with the theme of ‘bounty hunters’ as Agent Jonesy attempted to “gather the greatest hunters across all realities” to protect The Loop.

So far, we’ve seen hunters including God of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances in the game as playable skins.

Who’s next? Well, fans have been gathering clues – alongside a recent leak – and they think they’ve discovered that the next newcomer to The Island will be none other than Tomb Raider legend Lara Croft.

Fortnite fans think Lara Croft is coming to The Island.

Is Lara Croft going to be in Fortnite?

According to Fortnite dataminer Mang0e, a new crossover skin codenamed ‘Typhoon’ will be arriving in the game soon. It will be a female character with reactive styles, and the portal on the map indicting her arrival has a ‘flicker’ effect.

While codenames like this one don’t always have a link to the final skin, some fans believe that ‘Typhoon’ is a reference to the opening of 2013 reboot Tomb Raider, where Lara gets stranded on an island after a violent storm sinks her ship.

As for being reactive, there could be a number of possibilities. One could be that as the player receives damage, the skin appears more bloody and bandaged up, which would reflect Lara’s modern appearance in the recent trilogy of games.

Lara Croft would fit the ‘hunter’ theme of Fortnite Season 5.

A recent tweet from the official Tomb Raider account has added even more fuel to the fire. Using symbols, the tweet depicts Lara thinking about three emojis. One of them is a pickaxe, which is a piece of Fortnite iconography.

Of course, Lara uses a pickaxe in her own game, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Lara would also fit the ‘hunter’ aspect of the season, as she uses her bow and arrow to hunt prey in the games.

The rumors have even got some dedicated fans creating their own artwork. Twitter user @wawa_cwoft mocked up what Lara Croft could look like as a Fortnite character, and it’s got us fully on board with the concept (as if we weren’t already).

But what if it’s not Lara Croft? Well, there’s been heavy speculation about Metroid’s intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran joining Fortnite as a crossover skin.

With Kratos representing PlayStation and Master Chief representing Xbox, Nintendo are the only company behind the ‘big three’ consoles who haven’t got a skin representing them yet. Samus could be perfect for the job.

Whoever the new crossover skin turns out to be, fans will be able to get their hands on them soon enough as Season 5 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end on March 16, 2021.

Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit & Lachlan assemble for historic Fortnite Icon stream

Published: 18/Jan/2021 6:38

by Brad Norton
Ninja, Loserfruit, Lachlan, and TheGrefg are the mega popular streamers behind Fortnite’s first batch of Icon Series skins and all four of them just grouped up for a historic livestream.

January 16 marked the reveal of Fortnite’s first Icon Series skin. Ninja kicked things off with the new line of streamer-based skins. Fans had been eager to play as their favorite personalities in-game for years, and the Icon Series would pave the way for just that.

Loserfuit came next in June 2020. Followed by Lachlan in November 2020 and most recently, Grefg in January 2021. With all four now out in the wild, the streamers responsible all joined forces for a history Fortnite session.

Grefg and Ninja were the first two in the lobby.

“It was your free day right?” Grefg asked Ninja, who wasn’t intending to go live on January 17. “Correct,” Ninja responded. “But I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.”

Both Lachlan and Loserfruit had to make some sacrifices for the special moment as well. They were both playing from Australia on 220 ping but were more than happy to do so for the huge occasion.

All four players dropped into their first match wearing their respective Icon Series skins. It marked the first time in Fortnite history that they were all in the same lobby, let alone on the same team.

“Alright guys, this is an ‘iconic’ moment,” Ninja said as all four icons gathered to heal up. “Everyone has their own skin,” Lachlan followed up. “That’s crazy to think about.” 

Collectively the squad boasts over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, with millions more supporting them across Twitch, Twitter, and other platforms. It’s undeniably one of the biggest powerhouse teams to ever drop into a game of Fortnite.

Naturally, their first game together was an emphatic win.

Not only did they get the victory with ease, but they even taunted their final enemy. Boxing the last player in and emoting at the same time to add insult to injury.

Given the time zone differences and the ping difference between them, it’s likely this is a one-off spectacle.

When future Icon Series skins are added, we could see new star-studded quads joining forces. But for now, this will go down as the most iconic Fortnite team yet.