How to get Fortnite's Predator skin: Everything we know so far - Dexerto

Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, so we’re looking into all the leaks and rumors about when the character will arrive on The Island.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, all signs are pointing to Predator.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

It now seems inevitable that Predator will be landing in Fortnite before Season 5 is over, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming skin so far.

When is Predator coming to Fortnite?

We don’t yet have an exact date when the Predator skin will be released in the game, but it’s definitely coming very soon. There have been plenty of hints already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door.

The recent Fortnite v15.20 update introduced Predator’s ship to the jungle-inspired point of interest Stealthy Stronghold, suggesting the hunter has already landed on The Island and is waiting to make his grand entrance.

Season 5 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end on March 16, 2021, so Predator will definitely arrive before then. Players will need to be given some time to unlock the skin, so it’s likely he’ll arrive in late January or early February.

Read More: How to get Hop Rock Dualies exotic weapon in Fortnite

The Predator skin is also expected to be an NPC on the map. He’ll serve a similar purpose as The Mandalorian NPC, acting as an interactive boss that attacks players on sight and defends some very desirable loot.

How to unlock Predator secret skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.20 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is probably going to be where the Predator skin will be unlocked.

There are currently three Predator-related rewards on display – a banner icon, an icon, and graffiti – and they will be unlocked as players complete a new series of Jungle Hunter Quests.

Six more Mystery Rewards in the lineup are currently unidentified. We’d expect these to be filled out by the Predator’s set of cosmetics, which will probably include a glider, back bling, and a pickaxe at the least.

Read More: 7 easy tips to get better at Fortnite

Interestingly, several Fortnite leakers have claimed that the Predator skin will come with two variations: Mask On and Mask Off. If this is true, the skin will no doubt become a favorite among players.

We’ll keep this article updated as soon as details of the Jungle Hunter Quests and how to unlock the Predator skin are revealed, so be sure to check back soon.