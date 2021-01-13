 How to get Fortnite's Predator skin: Everything we know so far - Dexerto
How to get Fortnite’s Predator skin: Everything we know so far

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:37

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator crossover skin
Epic Games

Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, so we’re looking into all the leaks and rumors about when the character will arrive on The Island.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, all signs are pointing to Predator.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

Predator is coming to Fortnite
20th Century Fox
Predator is coming to Fortnite in Season 5.

It now seems inevitable that Predator will be landing in Fortnite before Season 5 is over, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming skin so far.

When is Predator coming to Fortnite?

We don’t yet have an exact date when the Predator skin will be released in the game, but it’s definitely coming very soon. There have been plenty of hints already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door.

The recent Fortnite v15.20 update introduced Predator’s ship to the jungle-inspired point of interest Stealthy Stronghold, suggesting the hunter has already landed on The Island and is waiting to make his grand entrance.

Fortnite Predator ship
Epic Games
Predator’s ship crash-landed into Stealthy Stronghold after the v15.20 update.

Season 5 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end on March 16, 2021, so Predator will definitely arrive before then. Players will need to be given some time to unlock the skin, so it’s likely he’ll arrive in late January or early February.

The Predator skin is also expected to be an NPC on the map. He’ll serve a similar purpose as The Mandalorian NPC, acting as an interactive boss that attacks players on sight and defends some very desirable loot.

How to unlock Predator secret skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.20 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is probably going to be where the Predator skin will be unlocked.

There are currently three Predator-related rewards on display – a banner icon, an icon, and graffiti – and they will be unlocked as players complete a new series of Jungle Hunter Quests.

Fortnite Jungle Hunter quests PredatorFortnite players will need to complete Jungle Hunter Quests to unlock Predator.

Six more Mystery Rewards in the lineup are currently unidentified. We’d expect these to be filled out by the Predator’s set of cosmetics, which will probably include a glider, back bling, and a pickaxe at the least.

Interestingly, several Fortnite leakers have claimed that the Predator skin will come with two variations: Mask On and Mask Off. If this is true, the skin will no doubt become a favorite among players.

We’ll keep this article updated as soon as details of the Jungle Hunter Quests and how to unlock the Predator skin are revealed, so be sure to check back soon.

Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun: Where to get it, stats, rarities

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:07

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun
Epic Games

Fortnite has introduced a brand new weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun with its v15.20 update, but are its stats any good?

The latest update for Epic Games’ popular battle royale has introduced a trickle of new content to refresh the game, including a new crashed Predator ship in Stealthy Stronghold and an Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies.

While those additions will no doubt get plenty of attention, the game has also introduced a new regular weapon called the Lever Action Shotgun. As the name suggests, it’s a short-range companion to the currently-available Lever Action Rifle.

Here’s everything we know about the weapon so far, including damage, reload time, and how to find one.

Fortnite Lever Action ShotgunThe Lever Action Rifle was introduced to Fortnite with the v15.20 update.

What is the Lever Action Shotgun?

The official description for the Lever Action Shotgun from Epic Games is as follows: “Pump-Action. Deals high damage at a moderate fire rate. Short range and limited magazine size.”

It seems as though the weapon is meant to act as a replacement for the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun, which was vaulted at the start of Season 5. Many players were frustrated at that decision, so hopefully, this will keep them happy.

Fun fact: The Lever Action Shotgun reloads with a pretty nice swivel animation. This is purely a visual detail, of course, but it’s a nice feature that definitely adds to the weapon’s cool factor.

Fortnite lever action shotgun
Epic Games
The Lever Action Rifle deals heavy close-range damage but isn’t very good at long-range assaults.

How to get the Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite

Fortunately, the Lever Action Shotgun is relatively easy to find. Unlike the Exotic weapons that require you to purchase them from specific NPCs on the map, this new shotgun will appear almost everywhere you go.

The Lever Action Shotgun can be found lying around as floor loot or by searching in chests and supply drops. It’s available in common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary variations.

Is the Fortnite Lever Action Shotgun any good?

The common version of the Lever Action Shotgun deals 10.4 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 6.6 seconds. The legendary version deals 12.1 damage per pellet and has a reload time of 5.7 seconds.

All variations of the weapon have a magazine size of 6 and use Shells as ammo.

It’s worth pointing out that each shot has multiple pellets in it, so the actual amount of damage it deals is far higher than the numbers above. We’ll definitely be adding this weapon to our loadout.

At the end of the day, whether a weapon is any good often comes down to personal preference. That said, we can see a lot of fans of the Tactical Shotgun and Pump Shotgun making the jump to the Lever Action Shotgun in future games.

For more updates, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.