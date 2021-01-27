 How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges

Published: 27/Jan/2021 12:21

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 9 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5’s Week 9 challenges are here, and we’ve got a guide with some handy tips to help you complete them all in no time.

As we get even closer to the end of Fortnite Season 5, Epic Games have got another set of weekly challenges for players to complete to earn that ever-important XP, which will help you max out your Battle Pass and unlock all the cosmetics you need.

While most weeks have a theme of some sort – previously we’ve had gnomes and fishing, for example – there’s no obvious connection in Week 9. That’s no bad thing, though, as these challenges are more exciting than the typical ‘open chests’ or ‘deal pistol damage’ quests.

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
You’ll need to shakedown an IO Guard for Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges.

There are a number of location-based challenges that will require you to visit specific points of interest or locate hidden items, such as finding a black box in the crashed plane, and you’ll also need to take on one of the formidable Loot Sharks.

Below you’ll find the list of seven Epic quests you’ll need to complete this week, as well as the Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP to help you level up.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Quests

  • Shakedown an IO Guard (1)
  • Find a hidden bunker (1)
  • Find the crashed plane’s black box (1)
  • Deal damage while in water (200)
  • Emote at stone statues (1)
  • Ride the Steamy Stacks (1)
  • Deal damage to a Loot Shark (500)

We’ve got an IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the first quest. Dealing damage while in water is pretty self-explanatory. Riding the Steamy Stacks requires you to enter one of the two power plant towers at the POI.

Dealing damage to a Loot Shark will probably provide you with the biggest challenge this week. You can find them near Sharky Shell at the northwest of the map, but be careful, as they won’t hesitate to attack.

We’ll have individual step-by-step guides for the location-based quests, including finding the hidden bunker and using an emote at a stone statue, so be sure to check back here when the challenges go live on Thursday, 28 January, at 6 AM PT | 9 AM ET | 2 PM GMT.

Fortnite Loot Shark
Epic Games
Be careful, as Loot Sharks will jump out of the water and onto land if you anger them.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Legendary Quest

  • Shakedown Opponents (5/10/15/20/25)

This week’s Legendary quest is to shakedown a total of 25 opponents, which shouldn’t be too much of a challenge as you’ll likely be doing this during day-to-day gameplay anyway.

Of course, you’ll need to play duos, trios, or squads to do this, but we recommend squads to get the most out of the shakedown feature, which locates nearby teammates. It should make completing the quest a lot easier.

You’ll have until Thursday, February 5, 2021, to tick all of these quests off before Week 10 rolls around and a new set of challenges arrive.

