Where to destroy Holiday Decorations in Fortnite Chapter 3

The latest Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge requires players to destroy 10 Holiday Decorations, so we’ve put together the best locations to help you find them fast.

Winterfest 2021 celebrations are well underway in Fortnite Chapter 3, with players being offered the chance to open presents to unlock free skins and complete a series of Winterfest challenges to earn even more freebies.

The latest Winterfest quest tasks players with destroying 10 Holiday Decorations located around the Island, but where can you find them? Read on to find out the best POIs to visit to complete this quest in no time at all.

Where to find Holiday Decorations in Fortnite

The best locations to find (and destroy) Holiday Decorations in Fortnite are POIs with lots of houses, such as Greasy Grove and Coney Crossroads, as these have loads of decorations scattered around.

Holiday Decorations in Fortnite can be anything from giant candy canes to wreaths hanging on doors. If you’re not sure whether something counts as a decoration, destroy it anyway and you’ll soon find out!

We’ve included a screenshot of some H0liday Decorations outside a house at Sleepy Sound below.

While those are our recommended POIs to visit, you can currently find Holiday Decorations at pretty much any location that has plenty of buildings, so it shouldn’t be too hard to complete this quest.

How to destroy Holiday Decorations in Fortnite

Once you’ve found Holiday Decorations, destroying them is as simple as hitting them with your trusty pickaxe. You can shoot them if you prefer, but this will waste ammo and give away your location.

To complete this Winterfest challenge, you’ll need to destroy a total of 10 Holiday Decorations. You don’t need to do this in one single match, so you could just work through it as you play regular matches.

