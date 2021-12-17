How to complete all Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests & earn free rewards

Winterfest 2021 has arrived in Fortnite, giving players a chance to complete some limited-time quests and earn loads of free rewards – including two brand new skins!

Aside from huge live events like the Galactus battle and Ariana Grande concert, one of the biggest dates in the Fortnite calendar is Winterfest, which rolls around every December with festive characters to meet and free gifts to unlock.

As part of Winterfest 2021, there’s a set of themed Fortnite challenges to complete, with a new one going live every day. Finish enough of them, and you’ll earn yourself a free glider and back bling, making it well worth the effort.

Below, you’ll find all of the Winterfest 2021 challenges as well as details on how to complete them and the rewards you can get for doing so.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges

Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 quests you’ll need to complete:

Warm yourself at the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge (1)

Deal damage to opponents with Snowball Launcher (50)

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound (3)

Travel while having icy feet (200)

Fly with a chicken (200)

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop (2)

Ram a snowman with a vehicle (1)

Use a Holiday Presents! Item (1)

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree (1)

Eat food in a single match (5)

Hide for 10 seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25m of an opponent (10)

Light a campfire while having icy feet (1)

Travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher (1000)

Destroy holiday decorations (10)

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade (1)

How to complete all Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges

Most of the Winterfest 2021 challenges are quite simple to complete, but a few of them can be a little confusing if you don’t know where to go, so we’re going to explain them below.

Warming yourself at the Yule Log requires you to visit the Winterfest Lodge. Scroll across to the snowflake tab in the lobby, click on Sgt. Winter, and then select the fireplace. Interact with it to complete this quest.

Dancing for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin requires you to find the cabin (we’ve got a guide here) and then use a dance emote. You can also find a Crackshot Quadcrasher outside of here for a later challenge.

If you need a Snowball Launcher, Chiller Grenade, or a Holiday Present! for a challenge, you’ll just need to search chests until you find one. Sneaky Snowmen can be entered by interacting with them.

How to get free Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge rewards

There are two free rewards on offer for completing enough Winterfest 2021 challenges: The Snowmando Board Glider (with Ice King Board and Llamadelica Board styles) and the Ffrosty Back Bling.

To get the Snowmando Board Glider, you’ll need to complete seven Winterfest quests. Then, to get the Ffrosty Back Bling, you’ll need to complete 10 Winterfest quests.

These aren’t the only free rewards you can get during Winterfest 2021 – you can also open a present every day during December by visiting Crackshot’s Cabin. We’ve got a guide to all those freebies here.