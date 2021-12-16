Fortnite Winterfest 2021 presents & free skins: What’s in each gift?

As part of the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 celebrations, players will be able to open a new present each day, but which one should you open first? And which one contains free skins?

Winterfest 2021 is finally here, giving Fortnite fans three weeks full of content to discover including unvaulted items like the Snowball Launcher, Spider-Man and MJ skins in the shop, and a new set of Winterfest Quests to complete.

Perhaps the most exciting part, though, is the ability to unwrap a new present every day for 14 days by visiting Crackshot’s Cabin, where Sgt. Winter will be waiting with free Skins, Pickaxes, Wraps, and more to add to your Locker.

Below, you’ll find all the details we know about the contents of these presents so far, including how to get the most elusive ones of all – the Krisabelle and Polar Peely skins.

How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2021

In order to start unwrapping your presents in Fortnite, make sure you’re on the lobby screen then scroll across until you hit the snowflake tab. Select ‘visit Lodge’ and select the present you want to open.

Remember to return each day for the next 14 days to unwrap more! Don’t worry if you miss a day or two, as you’ll be able to catch up on any unopened presents as long as you log in before January 6, 2022.

What’s inside each Fortnite Winterfest 2021 present?

Below you’ll find all of the free rewards on offer in Winterfest 2021, as well as the presents you need to open to get them:

Reward Present Peely Skin Frozen Blue Present from Fresh Aura Krisabelle Skin Tall Orange Present from Fresh Aura Sentinel Glider (from The Matrix) Glitchy black-and-green present Holly Hatchets Pickaxe ??? Snowplower Pickaxe Tall Red Present from Gumbo Aurora Arc Contrail ??? Wooly Weapon Wrap ??? Twinkly Weapon Wrap ??? Choice Knit Emote ??? You Better Watch Out! Loading Screen ??? Loot In The Mountains Music ??? It’s Perfect Emoticon ??? Bombastic Winterfest Spray ??? Banner Icon ???

We’re slowly working our way through each of the Winterfest presents, so check back soon as we’ll keep this table updated as soon as we find out what each one contains.

Remember, you’ll get to open all of these gifts eventually, so there’s no panic if you don’t get the reward you wanted today – simply try again tomorrow!

How to get free Krisabelle & Polar Peely skins in Fortnite

It’s very rare that skins are given away for free in Fortnite, so most players will be looking for tips on how to get the Krisabelle and Polar Peely skins as quickly as possible – but they’re also the hardest to unlock.

In order to get the Krisabelle skin, you’ll need to claim the six presents blocking her way, so you’ll have to wait until at least Day 7 of Winterfest 2021 (that’s December 22) before you can get that skin.

As for the Polar Peely skin, you’ll simply have to wait for the frozen ice block to thaw. We don’t really have any idea when that will be, but we’d guess that it will happen towards the final days of the event.

Make sure you keep up to date with the latest news, guides, leaks over on our Fortnite home page.