How to get Icy Feet in Fortnite to complete Winterfest challenge

If you’re wondering how to get Icy Feet in Fortnite to complete the Winterfest challenges, there are actually a few different methods, which we’re going to explain right here.

As part of Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 celebrations, a new challenge will go live each day, giving players the chance to earn some much-needed XP as well as a free Snowmando Board Glider and a Ffrosty Back Bling.

One of these quests requires you to ‘travel with Icy Feet’, but the game doesn’t explain how to get Icy Feet, so some players might be left a little confused about how to complete the challenge.

While the Island is currently covered in snow, you’ll need one of a few specific items to get Icy Feet, so read on to find out exactly what you need – and where to find them.

How to get Icy Feet in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There are a couple of different ways you can get Icy Feet in Fortnite:

Find a Chiller Grenade by searching chests, then throw one at your feet.

by searching chests, then throw one at your feet. Find a Snowman on the map and destroy it.

The easiest method to get Icy Feet in Fortnite is definitely the last one. While Snowmen are usually used to hide inside, they will also give the Icy Feet effect when destroyed, saving you searching for an item.

If you choose to go down this route, the best place to visit is Greasy Grove, as there’s a group of Snowmen in the southeast corner of this location that are just waiting to be hit with your Pickaxe.

Make sure you destroy the fences around them first, as you’ll need an open path when you start sliding with your Icy Feet to complete the Winterfest challenge.

How to travel with Icy Feet in Fortnite’s Winterfest challenge

Once you’ve got Icy Feet by throwing a Chiller Grenade at the ground or destroying a Snowman, you’ll need to travel a total of 200 meters to complete the fourth Winterfest 2021 challenge.

As the Icy Feet effect can make moving around quite difficult, the best way to complete this quest is to stand at the top of a steep hill and run off the edge, sliding down in no time at all.

If you use a Chiller Grenade, be aware that the explosion will send you flying in the opposite direction that it lands, so make sure you throw it away from the direction you want to travel in.

Now you know how to get Icy Feet, make sure you check out our guide to the Winterfest 2021 challenges and visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news and guides.