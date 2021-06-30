Where to collect the Doomsday Preppers Guide in Fortnite

It seems that something ominous is on the way in Fortnite Season 7, as players will need to locate and collect a Doomsday Preppers Guide in order to complete the Week 4 challenges.

Aliens are the name of the game in Season 7 of Epic Games‘ hit battle royale, with everything from creepy Parasites attacking players to giant Mothership beaming people up to compete in a mini-game to earn weapons.

And the latest set of weekly challenges suggests that the mayhem isn’t over (no surprise there). In order to earn yourself 30,000 XP and unlock some extra cosmetics from the Battle Pass, you’ll need to collect a Doomsday Preppers Guide.

To make this Fortnite challenge a little easier, we’ve put together a handy location guide with everything you need to know about completing this Legendary quest below.

Fortnite Doomsday Preppers Guide location

The mysterious Doomsday Preppers Guide is located at Hydro 16, an unnamed Fortnite location east of Slurpy Swamp. You’ll need to make your way to this power plant in order to get your hands on the book.

Here’s how to collect the Doomsday Preppers Guide in Fortnite:

Land at Hydro 16 which is east of Slurpy Swamp. Enter the main building on the ground floor. Head to the northeast corner and enter a small office. The Doomsday Preppers Guide will be on the floor next to the computer desk. Interact with the book and you’ll complete the challenge.

This is the office you’ll need to enter. Once inside, if you look on the ground in between the computer desk and the filing cabinet, you should be able to see a notebook. This is the Doomsday Preppers Guide.

As long as the Fortnite quest is active, you’ll be able to interact with the book to collect it and the challenge will be complete!

You’ll now have an extra 30,000 XP to your name, and be ready to take on Fortnite’s Week 5 challenges when they arrive on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

What is the Doomsday Preppers Guide?

As the name suggests, this is a book that someone in the Fortnite universe has been using to prepare themselves for ‘Doomsday’.

Considering every Legendary quest in Week 4 has been centered around the familiar NPC known as Farmer Steel – who’s mysteriously gone missing in Season 7 – it’s most likely that this book belongs to him.

After warning players about crop circles at the end of Season 6, many players assumed he had been abducted by aliens. But now we know he had a ‘Doomsday’ guide, he might actually be in hiding – perhaps in an underground bunker?

We’ll no doubt find out more information about Farmer Steel’s whereabouts – as well as Agent Jones, who’s also gone missing – as Season 7 progresses and more of the story unfolds.

