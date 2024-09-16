How to play Fortnite Day of Doom LTM in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite has finally added a Marvel-themed LTM to Chapter 5 Season 4 which brings iconic superpowers back into the game. Here’s how you can play Day of Doom and choose your side.

Ever since the launch of the Absolute Doom season, Fortnite players have been asking for a limited-time mode similar to the Endgame LTM, Knockout LTM, and some more they experienced in past Marvel-themed seasons.

Ahead of the 31.20 patch, Epic has announced that the Day of Doom LTM will arrive in Chapter 5 Season 4 which will allow players to choose a side – either Doom’s Army or the Avengers – and use iconic superpowers while completing objectives.

While the game mode is not yet live in Fortnite, here’s how it works and how to play it in the game.

How to launch Day of Doom LTM in Fortnite

Epic Games/Dexerto Fortnite Day of Doom LTM in By Epic Discover row.

The Day of Doom LTM will be live in Fortnite’s Discover row under the ‘By Epic’ category. Once you find the tile, click on it and hit Select to load the mode in your lobby. Alternatively, you can also look for the LTM by searching it by name on the Search tab.

According to Epic, the mode can accommodate up to 32 players in a single lobby, which will further be split into two teams: Doom’s Henchmen and Allies of the Avengers.

Day of Doom LTM gameplay

As mentioned earlier, the game mode divides players into two teams, each with their own set of objectives to complete to win.

For Doom’s Henchmen, the goal is to collect all six Arcane Artifacts. Once you’ve collected them all, your enemies will no longer be able to respawn. Eliminate every hero on the map and you’ll emerge victorious.

As for the Avengers, their goal is to take down Doom’s forces before they collect the Artifacts. Doom’s Henchmen have a large number of respawns altogether, so you reach victory once you and your fellow Avengers have depleted all their reinforcements.

The loot pool has not yet been confirmed, but the Avengers are rumored to have all the superpowers at their disposal, right from Iron Man’s Repulsors and Captain America’s Shield to Wolverine’s Claws.

On the other hand, Doom’s Henchmen will be armed with some of the current loot pool weapons and Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets to eliminate the Avengers.

While this is just the announced info about the game mode, we’ll keep this section updated with the best methods to win in Day of Doom LTM and more such tips. Until then, check out how to get the new Iron Man skin and patch notes for a new LEGO Fortnite season.