As players celebrate another year of Fortnite through Chapter 4 Season 4’s birthday quests, the third quest requires players to collect Birthday Presents, so here’s the best way to complete it.

Fortnite fans look to celebrate their 6th birthday in the Battle Royale game, as Epic Games is set to celebrate in style with their annual in-game birthday event on September 19.

Along with the event itself, the developers are adding various items to help players celebrate by bringing new and returning limited items for the occasion. These include Birthday Cakes, Balloons, and much more.

Article continues after ad

One of the fan-favorite items from previous years is Birthday Presents which are returning this year for the community to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Here is a complete guide to show you the easiest way to collect Birthday Presents in Chapter 4 Season 4, as well as a map showing you exactly where each location is in Fortnite.

Epic Games

How to collect Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

As part of the celebrations are various birthday quests that will reward players with 20,000 XP upon completion for each one. The third quest is titled “Collect Birthday Presents!” This quest involves players having to find and collect three presents across the island.

Article continues after ad

Birthday Presents can be found as Legendary floor loot or in chests around the Battle Royale map where you can then collect and store the presents in your inventory when picked up.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / Guille_GAG All Birthday Cake and Presents locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

You can then throw them on the ground and break them open with the use of a Pickaxe to receive either an Epic or Legendary loot contained inside them.

However, first, you will need to find them, where they are located at named POIs around the island, and have a higher spawn rate near Birthday Cakes, where they can be easily found on the map above.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to collect Birthday Presents in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

Article continues after ad

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins