Fortnite leak reveals new DUNE skins & cosmetics coming soon

A new Fortnite leak has revealed a set of DUNE cosmetics arriving in-game soon, including Paul Atreides and Chani skins, the Ornithopter glider, and the Twinblades.

Over the years, Fortnite has garnered a reputation for its high-profile crossovers, collaborating with huge franchises to bring players a variety of new content and exclusive skins.

Whether it’s Marvel, Street Fighter, and even Tomb Raider, it feels like Epic Games are always ready to jump on the latest trend and bring it to the Fortnite universe.

Well, according to a new set of leaks, Epic has done exactly that, creating a new line of skins and cosmetics for one of the year’s most anticipated sci-fi films, DUNE.

With two incredible character skins and a variety of other collectibles to pick up, these are definitely going to be worth checking out when they’re released in-game.

First look at Fortnite’s DUNE collaboration

Ahead of its release on October 22, DUNE has received an overwhelming amount of hype from cinemagoers and praise from critics, so it’s no surprise Epic has created a line of cosmetics for the film.

As showcased by reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the exclusive DUNE cosmetics will include Chani & Paul Atreides character skins, Chani’s Satchel, the Fremkit, the Sand Walk emote, the Ornithopter, The Stickworm loading screen, and the Maker Hooks & Twinblades pickaxes.

It’s worth noting that there’s no official release for these collectibles, but as the film is in cinemas soon, we can expect these cosmetics to arrive in the near future.

HYPEX even revealed how the DUNE cosmetics will appear in the shop, showcasing that a ‘DUNE Bundle’ and a ‘DUNE Gear Bundle’ will both be available.

Keep in mind, the prices in these screenshots are just placeholders and will likely change before the cosmetics are released.

DUNE Bundles will look like this in the Item Shop! (via @VenomLeaks) pic.twitter.com/W7gfn0j8iu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 18, 2021

Whether you’ve seen DUNE or not, the Chani and Paul Atreides skins are incredibly sleek, making them perfect for players who prefer a minimal in-game appearance.

Fingers crossed it isn’t too long before Epic release these skins into the game as the excitement around DUNE is at an all-time high.