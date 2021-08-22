When is Fortnite’s J Balvin skin out? ICON series first look, price & more

Fortnite is quickly becoming the place to be for musicians, as the developers are teasing the addition of Latino superstar J Balvin.

The Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande became one of Fortnite’s biggest events yet. Displaying Epic Games’ knack for showmanship, the Rift Tour is another example of interactive marketing dominating the gaming landscape.

While fans of Grande enjoyed the albeit brief performance, others were far more critical. Now, the developers are increasing the hype for their next artist dropping into the island.

Keeping things in the arena of pop, it seems the Prince of Reggaeton himself is arriving soon an actual skin.

Advertisement

J Balvin Fortnite skin release date

The pop star initially dropped into Fortnite with his own Halloween-themed performance in 2020. The Afterlife event was a hit and players were able to get their hands on an alternate style for the Party Trooper skin, but they couldn’t look like Balvin himself.

Read More: Fortnite leaks claims more Suicide Squad skins are coming

Following the v17.40 update, leakers like HYPEX and DrCacahuette were able to get their hands on an early look at the upcoming J Balvin skin that is set to come with three different styles. Though, if you didn’t get the original Party Trooper skin style, there is no second chance here. These new skins are an actual representation of the singer.

Advertisement

After Ariana Grande made waves a few weeks ago, some players thought other pop personalities like Dua Lipa would follow suit to host their own virtual concert, though it’s J Balvin who gets the spotlight first.

Here are all the J Balvin ICON skin variants in one image. 2 images to the left are by @DrCacahuette so thanks to him! pic.twitter.com/Vvriy6WKw2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Responding quicker than usual when it comes to leaks, the official Fortnite account has begun to join in on the fun.

Posting a simple yet blatant hint in the form of J Balvin’s insignia, the hype has already started to pour in. Despite no official release date for Balvin’s character bundle, we can assume they will enter the game any day now seeing as the current season of Fortnite ends on September 12.

Advertisement

J Balvin Fortnite skin price

As the artist will likely come with various cosmetic variants and other goodies, Balvin will probably cost around 2,400 V-Bucks (£15.99/$19.99).

The next season will have a lot to live up to after introducing DC heroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, on top of the evolving musical line-up.

We can’t wait to see who arrives next.