MoistCr1TiKaL believes Ariana Grande’s Fortnite concert was “easiest paycheck” ever

Fortnite’s Rift Tour event and Ariana Grande concert took place on August 6, with content creator MoistCr1TiKaL saying it was the easiest paycheck of music star’s life.



28-year-old music star Ariana Grande was next to follow in the footsteps of other artists such as Travis Scott and Marshmello to partner up with Fortnite for her own cosmetics and of course, her own in-game concert.

The initial concert took place on August 6 and was 12 minutes long, but it was heavily criticized for the length. While 12 minutes might not seem long for a concert, it’s more than the previous concerts Fortnite has held.

Despite the criticism with the length, some believe that this concert was the easiest paycheck Ariana Grande has ever received.

One content creator who watched the concert was MoistCr1TiKaL. In a video uploaded shortly after the concert, the YouTuber explained how while he was ever so slightly disappointed, the concert was probably the easiest paycheck that the music star has ever gotten in her career.

“That had to be the easiest paycheck of her life. ‘Hey, can we call this a concert for you, Ari? We’re just going to use three of your songs for an event in Fortnite? Yeah, that’s fine.’

“It was very pretty, though. I don’t have any complaints about it other than it was literally three songs,” said the content creator.

Fortnite players on social media also chimed in with their thoughts, with what overall seems to be a mixed reaction.



Mid compared to Travis🤷‍♀️ do better next time — BLACK❤️‍🔥 (@GokuNoHoes) August 6, 2021

One player on Twitter said the concert was “mid” compared to the previous Travis Scott concert, with another player said the Ariana Grande concert was “so good”

It was soooo GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 6, 2021

It remains to be seen what Epic has up their sleeve next for a live event, but it seems players want it to follow previous events rather than the Grande showing.