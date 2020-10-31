How to watch Fortnite's J Balvin Afterlife Party: Event time & rewards - Dexerto

Epic Games have confirmed that a Fortnitemares Afterlife Party event with J Balvin is set to rock the Main Stage in Party Royale. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, as Fortnite has grown more and more in popularity, Epic Games have teamed up with TV shows, movies, and musicians for a number of live events.

This has included everything from something as simple as a DJ playing a few songs from their living room to showing off new trailer for a Star Wars movie. Though, it’s stretched all the way to Travis Scott having a jaw-dropping concert live event too.

With Fortnitemares now being live, the next event will involve Colombian artist J Balvin debuting a new song during an ‘Afterlife’ concert. So, here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the J Balvin event in Fortnite?

Just like a number of other events in Fortnite, there will be an initial showing before a number of encore shows so that everyone has the chance to get involved.

The initial J Balvin show will get underway on Saturday, October 31st at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT/6 pm PDT and 2 am CEST. Though, if you miss the live showing, there will be two other showings.

The first replay, according to Epic, will happen a day later on Sunday, November 1st at a much reasonable time for European fans – 1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/10 am PDT and 7 pm CEST. The second replay will be five hours later on the same day.

A sneak peek at the Afterlife 👀 Check out these scenes from rehearsal with @JBALVIN for the Afterlife Party. Peely can’t wait to show off his moves. pic.twitter.com/MStAuQs1si — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 31, 2020

How to get J Balvin Party Trooper Fortnite skin

While these events have, sometimes, given all players free rewards, the J Balvin event will be a little different.

Instead, anyone who owns the Party Trooper skin that attends the Afterlife Party will unlock an exclusive J Balvin style. However, you don’t have to wear the skin to the event to unlock it, you just have to own it.

Where to find the J Balvin event in Fortnite

If you want to watch the event, as we’ve already noted, it’ll happen inside Party Royale. That’s slightly different to the usual Battle Royale and Creative modes.

To access it, you’ll want to select the Party Royale game mode in the lobby screen and then search when the event goes live in the menus. Be sure to get in early for the live showing as you don’t want to miss out!

Load up Fortnite Enter the Battle Royale lobby screen but change the playlist to Party Royale Search for a game and wait Once inside, head over to the Main Stage area on the east of the island and enjoy!

Obviously, you won’t be able to drop in and watch the show until the date and time that Epic has revealed, so don’t try and get involved too early.

If you manage to get in, though, make sure to enjoy it and get involved with the party.