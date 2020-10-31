 How to watch Fortnite's J Balvin Afterlife Party: Event time & rewards - Dexerto
How to watch Fortnite’s J Balvin Afterlife Party: Event time & rewards

Published: 31/Oct/2020 16:12

by Connor Bennett
Epic Games have confirmed that a Fortnitemares Afterlife Party event with J Balvin is set to rock the Main Stage in Party Royale. Here’s what you need to know.

Over the years, as Fortnite has grown more and more in popularity, Epic Games have teamed up with TV shows, movies, and musicians for a number of live events. 

This has included everything from something as simple as a DJ playing a few songs from their living room to showing off new trailer for a Star Wars movie. Though, it’s stretched all the way to Travis Scott having a jaw-dropping concert live event too. 

With Fortnitemares now being live, the next event will involve Colombian artist J Balvin debuting a new song during an ‘Afterlife’ concert. So, here’s everything you need to know. 

What time is the J Balvin event in Fortnite?

Just like a number of other events in Fortnite, there will be an initial showing before a number of encore shows so that everyone has the chance to get involved. 

The initial J Balvin show will get underway on Saturday, October 31st at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT/6 pm PDT and 2 am CEST. Though, if you miss the live showing, there will be two other showings.

The first replay, according to Epic, will happen a day later on Sunday, November 1st at a much reasonable time for European fans – 1 pm EDT/6 pm BST/10 am PDT and 7 pm CEST. The second replay will be five hours later on the same day. 

How to get J Balvin Party Trooper Fortnite skin

While these events have, sometimes, given all players free rewards, the J Balvin event will be a little different. 

Instead, anyone who owns the Party Trooper skin that attends the Afterlife Party will unlock an exclusive J Balvin style. However, you don’t have to wear the skin to the event to unlock it, you just have to own it. 

Party Trooper skin owners will get an exclusive J Balvin style for attending the event.

Where to find the J Balvin event in Fortnite

If you want to watch the event, as we’ve already noted, it’ll happen inside Party Royale. That’s slightly different to the usual Battle Royale and Creative modes. 

To access it, you’ll want to select the Party Royale game mode in the lobby screen and then search when the event goes live in the menus. Be sure to get in early for the live showing as you don’t want to miss out!

  1. Load up Fortnite
  2. Enter the Battle Royale lobby screen but change the playlist to Party Royale
  3. Search for a game and wait
  4. Once inside, head over to the Main Stage area on the east of the island and enjoy!
The Main Stage is where you’ll be able to find the Fortnite music events.

Obviously, you won’t be able to drop in and watch the show until the date and time that Epic has revealed, so don’t try and get involved too early. 

If you manage to get in, though, make sure to enjoy it and get involved with the party.

Epic confirms long-awaited Fortnite pre-edit changes are coming soon

Published: 31/Oct/2020 4:43

by Andrew Amos
It’s been a long time coming, but now Fortnite players can be put at ease: Epic are working on pre-edit changes to make building easier after years of the community petitioning.

Pre-editing has been a contentious issue in the Fortnite community for years. They’re on for all players, and helps players quickly place a lot of edited builds.

However, most players don’t use pre-editing, so its existence ends up being a hindrance more than anything. It can leave players exposed due to a poor build, something they weren’t intending at the time.

Pre-edits have been the bane of Fortnite players across the world. Thankfully, Epic are working on disabling them.

A new rallying cry across the community comes across with every new season, pleading with Epic to at least give player the option to disable pre-edits. While they’ve been dodging the issue for quite some time, there’s finally been some solid news.

After a year of uncertainty with Epic stating they were “actively considering” it, they’ve now set their course on giving the community what they want.

“We don’t have an exact timetable, but we’re going to [add a disable pre-edit option],” community coordinator TheStevieT told players on Reddit.

It comes after more clips of players dying because of their pre-edited builds went viral across Reddit and other social media platforms. It’s quite the common occurrence, and with Epic now solidifying their stance, it’s got players excited.

That being said, it could be a little while before it’s added. They’ve started work, but without an exact timetable in mind, it could be seasons down the line. One can hope that it’ll be added in Chapter 2 Season 5 at the end of 2020 though.

Another Epic staffer, gstaffEpic, clarified that such a change isn’t in any of the Fortnite builds yet. However, it’s getting close, and it’s something they’re “working towards.”

It might not be the most explosive subject, but as far as quality of life changes go, this could completely transform the way Fortnite is played. We will update you once more information arises.