 Fortnite v14.30 patch notes: Captain Marvel finally arrives, more - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite 14.30 patch notes: Captain Marvel, Rally Royale

Published: 13/Oct/2020 3:30 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 5:22

by Isaac McIntyre
Epic Games / Marvel Comics

Fortnite Season 4 Marvel

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed Chapter 2 Season 4’s v14.30 patch is on its way, and will likely boast the debut of another popular Marvel hero ⁠— here’s all the patch notes for the Oct. 13 update.

The battle royale island has been taken over by superheroes in Season 4, and now the Marvel theme continues with what can basically be dubbed “Issue 3” in the big crossover.

We already have a pretty good idea what’s coming in the ‘Fortnite/Marvel #3’ update set to go live this Wednesday too; here’s everything we know about patch v14.30 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending downtime.

When is the Fortnite patch v14.30 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.30 update for Wednesday, October 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

Expect downtime for the v14.30 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new update.

“Heads up, heroes and villains!” Fortnite posted on Twitter. “v14.30 is scheduled to be released tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET.”

Fortnite v14.30 early patch notes

Captain Marvel finally arrives

New-age Marvel hero Carol Danvers, best known by her superhero name Captain Marvel, is likely set to make her Fortnite debut during the patch v14.30 update.

Epic Games has yet to confirm her arrival, but leaks and teasers have already done plenty to point towards her possible debut. There are leaks from SizzyLeaks, broken particle effects in the battle royale, and plenty more. She’s definitely on her way.

The main clues are from the next character’s code name, “Cherry.” This name is attached to a number of leaked particle effects that appear to be Captain Marvel’s energy blasts.

Danvers has also appeared in many of the Fortnite x Marvel crossover comic book issues in the huge limited-release event. These appearances have included Avengers battles, and the Fantastic Four issue released in the middle of last month.

Dexerto will update this article when Captain Marvel’s release date is confirmed.

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful comic book characters to join Fortnite.
Marvel Comics
Loot Pool Update

The Fortnite loot pool is getting a bit of an update, as Galactus’ growing presence in the battle royale “scrambles loot machines.” The main change is that Combat Shotguns are now more effective at all ranges, according to Epic Games.

Other new superpowers will also rotate into the loot pool in patch v14.30.

Unlock Daredevil early in Marvel Knockout Super Series

Fortnite players can get their hands on the new Daredevil skin early by winning one of the Marvel Knockout Super Series in v14.30. These elimination cups begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14. There will be four across the new Fortnite x Marvel update.

The new Daredevil skin is yours to own... if you can win the Marvel Knockout Super Series.
Epic Games
The new Daredevil skin is yours to own… if you can win the Marvel Knockout Super Series.

Fortnite patch v14.30 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including a series of Party Royale glitches, and plenty more.

Here are the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.30:

General

  • Characters covered in blue light in the Lobby.
  • Hulk Smashers Pickaxe has the default dual Pickaxe animation.
  • Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.
  • Unresponsive after opening Feedback menu while DBNO.
  • Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted.

Battle Royale

  • Cannot get to Presets in Party Royale Phone Booth while previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap.
  • Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.
  • Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Creative Mode

  • Grass is not removed when placing objects on the ground.
  • Some players not granted items after first round in some team games.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.30 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Fortnite

How to get Marvel’s Daredevil Fortnite skin for free

Published: 12/Oct/2020 17:35

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Marvel

Another brand new Marvel character, Daredevil, is making his way into Fortnite’s item shop, but there’s a way you can get your hands on the skin completely free of charge and ahead of everyone else.

This season of Fortnite has been a Marvel fan’s dream. Between skins for classic characters like Wolverine, to more niche characters like Blade, and even points of interest for Ant-Man, developer Epic Games has packed the past couple months with everything a Marvel fan could hope for.

Now, another major character is making his way into the game. Daredevil, otherwise known as the Man Without Fear, is coming to the Fortnite item shop sometime in the near future. Epic has also confirmed that players will be able to earn his skin completely free of charge and before everyone else. Here’s what you need to know about how to get him.

Epic Games/Marvel
The new tournament will be the first of four, the rest of which will go on during the month of November.

How do I earn the Daredevil skin for free and early?

In order to get the Daredevil skin both free and early, fans must compete in The Daredevil Cup, which takes place on October 14. This tournament is the first of four that will be held over the next two months or so and will utilize the Marvel Knockout LTM.

For those that don’t know, this mode gives two teams the same super abilities and pits them against each other in a small area. The first team with more points wins the match.

In order to get the skin, you have to be a part of the top teams in each region, which means probably not a lot of people will get their hands on it for free. Still, if you’re able to complete this task, you’ll be able to redeem it and put it in your inventory before everyone else.

When will the Daredevil skin be available in the Item Shop?

Currently, it’s unknown when non-participants will be able to get their hands on the Daredevil skin, although Epic Games has confirmed that will come to the Item Shop at some point.

That could mean it’s getting added to the shop a few days after the cup itself, or even after all four cups are done with. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess, but we’ll be updating this article as we get more information.