Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed Chapter 2 Season 4’s v14.30 patch is on its way, and will likely boast the debut of another popular Marvel hero ⁠— here’s all the patch notes for the Oct. 13 update.

The battle royale island has been taken over by superheroes in Season 4, and now the Marvel theme continues with what can basically be dubbed “Issue 3” in the big crossover.

We already have a pretty good idea what’s coming in the ‘Fortnite/Marvel #3’ update set to go live this Wednesday too; here’s everything we know about patch v14.30 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending downtime.

When is the Fortnite patch v14.30 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.30 update for Wednesday, October 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

Expect downtime for the v14.30 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new update.

“Heads up, heroes and villains!” Fortnite posted on Twitter. “v14.30 is scheduled to be released tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET.”

Heads-up, heroes and villains! v14.30 is scheduled to release tomorrow, October 13. Downtime for the patch will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/UeMkbB9EDX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 12, 2020

Fortnite v14.30 early patch notes

Captain Marvel finally arrives

New-age Marvel hero Carol Danvers, best known by her superhero name Captain Marvel, is likely set to make her Fortnite debut during the patch v14.30 update.

Epic Games has yet to confirm her arrival, but leaks and teasers have already done plenty to point towards her possible debut. There are leaks from SizzyLeaks, broken particle effects in the battle royale, and plenty more. She’s definitely on her way.

The main clues are from the next character’s code name, “Cherry.” This name is attached to a number of leaked particle effects that appear to be Captain Marvel’s energy blasts.

Danvers has also appeared in many of the Fortnite x Marvel crossover comic book issues in the huge limited-release event. These appearances have included Avengers battles, and the Fantastic Four issue released in the middle of last month.

Dexerto will update this article when Captain Marvel’s release date is confirmed.

Loot Pool Update

The Fortnite loot pool is getting a bit of an update, as Galactus’ growing presence in the battle royale “scrambles loot machines.” The main change is that Combat Shotguns are now more effective at all ranges, according to Epic Games.

Other new superpowers will also rotate into the loot pool in patch v14.30.

Unlock Daredevil early in Marvel Knockout Super Series

Fortnite players can get their hands on the new Daredevil skin early by winning one of the Marvel Knockout Super Series in v14.30. These elimination cups begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14. There will be four across the new Fortnite x Marvel update.

Fortnite patch v14.30 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including a series of Party Royale glitches, and plenty more.

Here are the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.30:

General

Characters covered in blue light in the Lobby.

Hulk Smashers Pickaxe has the default dual Pickaxe animation.

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.

Unresponsive after opening Feedback menu while DBNO.

Audio of Last Forever Emote playing even with licensed audio muted.

Battle Royale

Cannot get to Presets in Party Royale Phone Booth while previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap.

Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.

Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Creative Mode

Grass is not removed when placing objects on the ground.

Some players not granted items after first round in some team games.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.30 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.