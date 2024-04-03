Fortnite player turns into Spider-Man with clever mantling trick

Fortnite’s mantling system gives players the perfect opportunity to gain high ground quickly by building walls just like Spider-Man.

Chapter 5 introduced Fortnite’s new mantling system that allows players to easily climb over walls and hop through windows.

While Zero Build players may miss out on all the advantages of building, those who play the traditional version can utilize this handy mechanic.

When building walls on top of each other, the player is then able to grab onto the top of each wall. This is similar to the wall bumpouts that can be found at Snooty Steps.

As demonstrated in a Reddit video, the player builds directly up and then uses the walls to quickly get the high ground. A technique that is much faster than building up the traditional way.

Not everyone was certain that this plan would work, however. Considering that building straight up is not always possible in certain situations.

“This will work on anyone except T1 pros/cheaters since they’ll get confused how you’re building straight up” explained one reply.

Others were convinced that while it may not be the best for battle, it is a great way to get starts on sky bases. Something essential when playing Midas’ Floor is Lava game mode.

“This is a cool tactic but it’s extremely weak, can easily be shot down and I don’t really see a use for it, especially with how much effort is required to stay on the wall. Could be a good strategy to try for sky-basing up in Floor is Lava though” said another commenter.

For the ultimate upscale ability, players can climb to new heights and overtake their opponents. But be mindful when using this method as the enemy could shoot down the base wall and ruin the structure.