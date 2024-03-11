Fortnite players uncover “OP” item that stops fall damage in Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite players have uncovered an OP item that prevents fall damage during matches in the newest Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings a lot of fresh content to the island that legacy players have been asking for. After a tiresome Season 1, players had high hopes for the current season as they believe Epic always delivers high-quality content with the second season in each chapter.

This time around, the island inhabits the Greek Gods of Olympus and the Underworld with some godly new items and weapons that shift the tide of Battle Royale gameplay.

These weapons and items can lead you to the glorious Victory Royale since they prove quite lethal when used on your opponents.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Lightning of Zeus is one of the most lethal weapons this season.

While not all items are used to inflict damage, some provide a different kind of gameplay advantage that is highly useful during your time on the island. One such item has been deemed “OP,” or overpowered, by Fortnite players and is proven to stop fall damage.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite players uncover “OP” Wings of Icarus prevent fall damage

A Reddit user named KaktitsM shared their personal experience with the new Wings of Icarus item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and uncovered that the item prevents fall damage – even when not flying.

This implies that even when you’re not flying or using the item, you’ll not inflict fall damage on yourself. While certain players were uncertain about it, those who tried and tested the claim shared their thoughts.

Article continues after ad

One such player said: “Not only that but the wings act like a low gravity effect so if you equip them before jumping on a launchpad, you can launch really high.”

Another chimed in: “They also make falling a little slower like the jump boost stuff”

A third user mentioned another item with a similar advantage and commented: “You also can’t take fall damage while running with Zeus’s medallion.”

A fourth one replied to that by saying: “Yeah, I experimented with a bunch of stuff to find this and OPs thing out. Just to clarify though, you have to be ‘sprinting’ aka using stamina for the Zeus medallion to negate fall damage before you exit off a ledge.”

Article continues after ad