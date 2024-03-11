Game-breaking Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bug lets player fly forever

A Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 bug somehow made a player able to fly and move around in the air without using any mobility item.

Fortnite was just recently hit with a whopping 19-hour downtime before the launch of season Chapter 5 Season 2. After several extended periods, players could finally hop into the game and get their hands on the latest new items, weapons, skins, and more.

One of the notable additions in this season is the Wings of Icarus. Despite not being mythic, this utility item lets players fly and slam enemies into the ground, knocking them while dealing damage.

Interestingly, not even 24 hours after this made it into the Battle Royale, Epic decided to nerf it, making it harder to use in certain situations.

However, due to a bug, one player could seemingly fly forever after using the wings. This phenomenon was shared in a Reddit thread, where the player was seen dive-bombing the ground using the wings.

Much to their surprise, their character was somehow stuck in a bugged animation instead of landing on their feet as usual. And during this awkward animation, they could freely move around in the air.

“Pretty sure I could’ve kept flying like that for the remainder of the game too if I kept flying instead of landing, didn’t want to get reported for hacking though lmao,” explained the OP.

Others in the comments were convinced that they would’ve thought OP was hacking if they hadn’t given context to the situation.

Epic Games

“Very glad I saw this. If it happens to me, I’ll know it ain’t bull**** cheaters,” one person wrote, to which another replied: “Yeah, my cheater alarm is gonna be turned off for a little lol.”

Another user pointed out that they had experienced a similar bug and even cracked a joke about being in Creative Mode.

On the other hand, some players claimed that this item may be vaulted soon due to how buggy it is. Broken items tend to get vaulted, but for now, the Wings of Icarus is still available in the game, and using it is part of the latest quests.