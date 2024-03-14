Fortnite players fly like Iron Man thanks to Wings of Icarus glitch

Fortnite players have discovered a cosmetic bug with the Wings of Icarus that makes superhero skins look incredible.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 centers around the theme of Myths and Mortals and is inspired by Greek mythology.

Fortnite’s latest season introduces two new mythic items scattered across the map for players to discover. These are Zeus’ Lightning Bolt and Wings of Icarus, which draw inspiration from their mythological origins.

While Zeus’ Lightning Bolt can strike down enemies from amove, the Wings of Icarus allows players to fly anywhere at high speeds. But a new glitch makes the idea that much more epic.

Fortnite Wings of Icarus gives superhero skins “a use”

According to a Reddit poster, utilizing Medusa’s prop disguise alongside the Wings of Icarus renders it completely invisible. Something that fans think makes all the difference for superhero skins.

“Go talk to Medusa with the wings equipped and buy the prop option,” explained the poster. “Then pull out a weapon and try to fire it and the wings should be invisible.”

There isn’t a clear answer to whether or not just Medusa can make the wings disappear. However, there are other NPCs scattered around the map that also offer prop disguises.

The ability to fly through the air without the visuals of the wings is something that has interested other players. Specifically, those who like running skins like Iron Man and Omni Man.

“Welp, there go the wings,” said one concerned commenter. “It was fun for a week. There’s another glitch with them as well but I’d hope they’d just take out the interactive utilized instead of the wings.”

While the glitch might offer some amusement, particularly when used with superhero characters or other flying skins from different franchises, there are concerns that its discovery could spell trouble for the future of the wings.

Epic Games has yet to confirm any removal or further adjustments to the Wings of Icarus beyond the initial nerf.