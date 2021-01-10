 SypherPK hopes Fortnite traps return in Season 6, but with some changes - Dexerto
SypherPK hopes Fortnite traps return in Season 6, but with some changes

Published: 10/Jan/2021 0:35 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 14:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite traps
Epic Games / SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK was once known as the trap king in Fortnite, and although he understands why they were vaulted, he hopes they’ll return in Chapter 2, Season 6 with some changes.

Traps once played an essential role in Fortnite. They were a creative, innovative, and versatile tool, and before they were nerfed and eventually vaulted, they dealt an absurd amount of damage.

However, it’s hard to find someone who used them better than Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan. Formerly known as the trap king, he would find all these incredible and crazy ways to eliminate players using traps.

Still, even though they were his speciality, he understood more than anyone why they needed to be vaulted. However, as Season 5 wears on, Hassan explained that he doesn’t want them gone forever and hopes they’ll return to the game but with some changes.

SypherPK Fortnite traps
Epic Games
Traps used to be everywhere in Fortnite, but they got vaulted back in February 2020.

“I loved using [traps], especially because when a player wants to rush into your box without thinking, you can throw [one] down, and they’ll run into it,” he said. “You’ll get a really easy quick elimination.”

“But it started becoming a problem,” he added. “People would panic and throw a bunch of traps down, and [they] did a lot of damage. Before they got vaulted, they were doing 150 damage.”

“Another problem [was], let’s say you got somebody weak, and they immediately threw down a trap before they died,” he said. “Even though you got the kill, you end up walking into their trap and dying or being severely hurt, and you feel kind of cheated.”

SypherPK Fortnite traps
SypherPK
SypherPK pioneered the infamous ‘trap tower’ in Fortnite.

“So even though it was my all-time favorite weapon… a lot of times, it was just a spam fest,” he said. “Especially once they implemented auto trap placement, which made it very cheesy. Overall it was way too powerful and caused a lot of frustration.”

“I really do hope they eventually come back.  I do miss trapping people. It was one of my favorite things to do in Fortnite. [However], if [they] were to return, [players should need to] place the wall then place the trap. Also, if [they] end up dying, [the] trap should be disabled.

SypherPK knows Fortnite like the back of his hand, which makes him the perfect person to comment on these issues. His ideas on how to make traps less overpowered seem reasonable.

Only time will tell whether Epic Games decides to give them a test run once again. However, it could be an ace up their sleeve and an excellent way to turn the meta upside down if it ever needs it.

When is Fortnite Season 5’s FNCS? Start date, prize pool, more

Published: 11/Jan/2021 12:31

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite trio of character with FNCS logo
Epic Games

FNCS Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s FNCS event for Chapter 2, Season 5 is not that far away, and some details have already been revealed by Epic Games. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Over the course of the Fortnite season, Epic Games has rolled out plenty of competitive tournaments for players to get involved. These have ranged from the daily cash cups to the Fortnite World Cup.

With the 2021 season getting underway, attention for players – who have recently voiced concerns about the state of the competitive Fortnite scene, especially with some random prizes being given out – turns to the FNCS, otherwise known as the Fortnite Championship Series. 

Epic Games previously dished out some details about the 2021 season schedule, including the fact there will be no World Cup – once again – and everything will, for the most part, be online based. 

Epic Games
The FNCS has evolved over the course of Fortnite’s life.

FNCS Season 5 start date

In the case of the FNCS, which is the first big event of the 2021 season, that will get underway on Thursday, February 4th, and will run for four weeks – with everything coming to a close on February 28th.

As for what the format is, well, Epic announced that Trios will last for the whole of 2021. So, some of your favorite teams will be getting back together in the hopes of claiming some more FNCS glory. 

These teams will compete in the weekly heats, hoping to claim a spot in their region’s grand finals. Then, they’ll compete against the cream of the crop for the chance to win some mega money. 

Fortnite Champion Series graphic
Epic Games
FNCS has returned to fan favorite Trios competition this season.

Prize pool for FNCS Season 5

In terms of the prize pool, nothing has been confirmed by Epic just yet, but we can make some assumptions based on previous seasons.

The prize pool for both Season 3 and Season 4 prize pool was a whopping $5 million, shared across all regions – Europe, NA East, NA West, Brazil, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania – and Epic could go for a similar number here. The battle royale devs have confirmed that more tournaments will be running throughout 2021, so maybe they’ll kick things off with an even bigger prize pool than before? Who knows.

FNCS Season 5 streams & drops

As for where you’ll be able to watch the action unfold, Epic Games will be running their streams on YouTube and Twitch again. Though, you don’t have to just follow those.

Other players – maybe like Ninja and Tfue, if they don’t play – will likely hold their own watch parties, so you’ll have different options. Though, if Epic does run their own stream, we should see some FNCS cosmetics being handed out as rewards.

As we get closer to the start of the FNCS event, we’ll keep this post updated with new details – such as confirmed players, prize pool breakdowns, and even more stream links.

So, make sure you come back and check-in as we inch ever closer to February 4. It’s sure to be an action-packed round of competitive Fortnite.