SypherPK hopes Fortnite traps return in Season 6, but with some changes - Dexerto

SypherPK was once known as the trap king in Fortnite, and although he understands why they were vaulted, he hopes they’ll return in Chapter 2, Season 6 with some changes.

Traps once played an essential role in Fortnite. They were a creative, innovative, and versatile tool, and before they were nerfed and eventually vaulted, they dealt an absurd amount of damage.

However, it’s hard to find someone who used them better than Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan. Formerly known as the trap king, he would find all these incredible and crazy ways to eliminate players using traps.

Still, even though they were his speciality, he understood more than anyone why they needed to be vaulted. However, as Season 5 wears on, Hassan explained that he doesn’t want them gone forever and hopes they’ll return to the game but with some changes.

“I loved using [traps], especially because when a player wants to rush into your box without thinking, you can throw [one] down, and they’ll run into it,” he said. “You’ll get a really easy quick elimination.”

“But it started becoming a problem,” he added. “People would panic and throw a bunch of traps down, and [they] did a lot of damage. Before they got vaulted, they were doing 150 damage.”

“Another problem [was], let’s say you got somebody weak, and they immediately threw down a trap before they died,” he said. “Even though you got the kill, you end up walking into their trap and dying or being severely hurt, and you feel kind of cheated.”

“So even though it was my all-time favorite weapon… a lot of times, it was just a spam fest,” he said. “Especially once they implemented auto trap placement, which made it very cheesy. Overall it was way too powerful and caused a lot of frustration.”

“I really do hope they eventually come back. I do miss trapping people. It was one of my favorite things to do in Fortnite. [However], if [they] were to return, [players should need to] place the wall then place the trap. Also, if [they] end up dying, [the] trap should be disabled.

SypherPK knows Fortnite like the back of his hand, which makes him the perfect person to comment on these issues. His ideas on how to make traps less overpowered seem reasonable.

Only time will tell whether Epic Games decides to give them a test run once again. However, it could be an ace up their sleeve and an excellent way to turn the meta upside down if it ever needs it.