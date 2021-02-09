Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK reveals crazy Fortnite trick that turns players into mini airstrike

Published: 9/Feb/2021 2:37 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 2:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Mini Airstrike
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

Share

SypherPK

In a recent video, SypherPK showed Fortnite players how to turn themselves into a mini airstrike using the new Exotic Burst Quad Launcher mixed with some other key ingredients.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is the king when it comes to tips and tricks in Fortnite. He’s told players how to do everything from a glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle to mastering Zero Point Crystals.

Now he’s at it again, and this time, he revealed another crazy Fortnite trick. But unlike others that are more about cheeky stealth plays, this one turns players into a mini airstrike.

SypherPK Fortnite Mini Airstrike
Epic Games
SypherPK’s mini airstrike trick revolves around the Burst Quad Launcher.

How to do the mini airstrike trick in Fortnite

First, you’ll need to get your hands on the new Exotic Burst Quad Launcher. It is sold by or dropped by an NPC named Fishsticks. You can find him at either Coral Castle or Craggy Cliffs.  If you decide to buy it from him, it will set you back 600 Gold Bars. However, if you choose to kill him instead, it will be yours for free.

Next, you’ll need to find some Bouncers and Shockwave Grenades. Once you’ve got everything you need, the combination is relatively easy to do. All you need to do is place a Bouncer. Then, stand on the edge and throw a Shockwave Grenade as you walk onto the Bouncer, which will send you flying in the air.

After that, all that’s left to do is whip out the Burst Quad Launcher in mid-air and rain down the fire on unsuspecting enemies. If you’ve done it right, you should be able to kill even the healthiest foes by the time you land. SypherPK pulls it off perfectly in the video below.

The mini airstrike trick is relatively simple, but it’s effective, especially in the hands of a player as skilled as SypherPK.

His opponent had no idea what was coming, and now you can do it to others, too.

Fortnite is all about doing everything you need to give you an edge over your opponent. Naturally, that means the element of surprise is often your best weapon, and nothing is more surprising than this trick.

Fortnite

Hearts Wild Fortnite Valentine’s Day event revealed: Start date, skins, leaks, more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 21:16

by Alan Bernal
fortnite hearts wild event
Epic Games

Share

The Fortnite island is getting a slight Valentine’s Day makeover in time for the Hearts Wild event that’s going to bring a ton of rewards for players to unlock. We have a full breakdown of the new event including start dates, a look at new cosmetics and more.

There are quite a few free in-game items up for grabs this time around as well as classic Fortnite cosmetics coming back to the Item Shop for players to buy into.

That’s not all: the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup will give some of the strongest Duos in the game a chance to shine in the Hearts Wild Cup while Community Battles will let people earn everything from a new Valentine’s Day themed wrap to the new Breathless Blades Pickaxe skin.

The lovely festivities of the Valentine’s Day event won’t last long, so make sure to keep up with all of the new content down below.

Fortnite Hearts Wild start time

Fortnite’s next event starts on February 8, meaning players can get into the action right from the jump, but they’ll have to wait a bit for every other Wild Hearts offering to activate.

The Hearts Wild Cup will officially begin on February 9, 2021, the next Community Battles called Hearts Wild Team Battles will run through February 10-17, 2021, and expect the Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges to drop into the game on February 11, 2021, at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET.

Hearts Wild Cup

fortnite hearts wild cup
Epic Games
The Lovely skin that’s going to be a Hearts Wild Cup prize.

Fortnite’s upcoming Hearts Wild Cup will Duos to complete 10 matches in the span of three hours to get the highest amount of points they possibly can to come out on top.

The best Duos in each server region will be rewarded with the Lovely Outfit and the Heartblast Back Bling to celebrate the event.

Aspiring Duos should be playing on accounts level 30 or higher and have 2FA enabled to be eligible to participate, but will have a great chance at free cosmetics if they can climb the leaderboards.

Hearts Wild Team Battles

fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
There’s going to be a ton of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the Hearts Wild event.

Fortnite players will be able to team up with their favorite Creators to earn points in Challenges from February 10 to 17.

These community battles are always going to be hype, but Fortnite is going to facilitate the fun with a bundle of items to give the top team.

First place winners can get Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and the Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Hearts Wild skins and leaked cosmetics

wild hearts fortnite
Epic Games
The Fortnite Hearts Wild event is offering a ton of Valentine’s Day cosmetics.

The skins coming out for the Valentine’s Day event is going to be the official launch point for some Fortnite cosmetics that we’ve seen leaked before.

After the 15.30 patch update, dataminers found the Cuddle King skin along with the Lovely cosmetic, both of which are now up for grabs. In those same leaks, we got a glimpse of the Breathless Blades axe and the Shuffly Shapes wrap, that are going to be introduced throughout the Hearts Wild event.

Epic Games loves bringing back holiday skins year-after-year, and this time is no different with the Lovethorn cosmetic coming back among others.

Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges

fishstick fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
Fortnite players are going to try and find Fishstick a date for Valentine’s Day.

This week’s Quests is going to be all about finding Fishstick a date while getting boat loads of XP to supplement your Battle Pass grind.

The list of challenges should come out as we get closer to February 11 so that Fortnite players know exactly what to expect.

It’s going to be a great time in the Fortnite island with the Hearts Wild event giving people something to look forward to this Valentine’s Day.