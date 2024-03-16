This Fortnite Thunderbolt of Zeus trick turns you into a “literal God”

Thanks to this trick, players won’t have to be a “sitting duck” when using the Thunderbolt of Zeus in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Fortnite players are quick to adjust to the latest season’s loot pool. Within a few days of Chapter 5, Season 2’s launch, some players have already found different strategies to get the upper hand and secure a Victory Royale.

One of those strategies involves trapping enemies in a weapon bunker using a car and then obliterating them with the Thunderbolt of Zeus, which looks pretty ruthless in action. And as it turns out, this newly added Mythic weapon can be even more useful and powerful when used with the right item.

As you can see, Thunderbolt of Zeus’ key weakness is locking you in a certain animation for a few seconds when using it. This makes it challenging to use out in the open when potential snipers are around, as they can just tap you in the head.

However, combining with Cerberus’ medallion allows you to dash into the sky as you zap enemies on the ground. This strategy was showcased in a TikTok clip where a player managed to outplay the enemy by dodging their shots in the sky and hurling lightning bolts at them.

They explained, “You aren’t just a sitting duck when you use the Zeus bolts; if you have Cerberus’ medallion, you are a literal God in the sky.”

When discussing the viability of Thunderbolt of Zeus in a Reddit thread, some players argued that this strategy is the sole reason that it’s “busted.”

“That thing is busted with it. I had someone keep dodging all of my shots after they started using it. I may hit them for a 100 too,” one person wrote.

For the uninitiated, the Cerberus medallion in Fortnite gives you the Underworld river buff, regardless of where you are on the map. You get three charges that recharge after a few seconds, allowing you to zip around the map quickly — similar to how Tracer’s blink works in Overwatch.

The ‘blinks’ also work when you’re holding the Thunderbolt of Zeus in the sky. The only tradeoff for this strategy is that you’ll be exposing your location to other players since you’re holding a medallion, though it generally shouldn’t matter as long as you can hit your shots.