Ruthless Fortnite car trick lets you trap players in bunkers

If you’re looking for a cheeky way to get some easy kills, you might want to consider doing this ruthless Fortnite car trick.

Over the course of seven years since Fortnite’s initial launch, players have found different tricks using the current season’s loot pool to get the upper hand.

One prominent example this season is combining the Cerberus medallion with Thunderbolt of Zeus to let players dash in the air while zapping enemies on the ground. That, or using Wings of Icarus to avoid fall damage.

However, it looks like those aren’t the only tricks players can use to pull off some easy kills or outlast enemies. As it turns out, one player has shared a certain ruthless trick to trap those looting inside weapon bunkers with a car.

This was shared in a clip that started with the player spotting a squad heading to the bunker. After patiently waiting for the bunker to open and the squad to get inside, the player immediately hopped in a car and drove to the bunker, essentially placing the vehicle inside before quickly jumping out.

With the car inside the bunker, those players were essentially trapped, unable to go outside. This is where things get interesting, though.

Together with the player’s own squad, all of them spammed lightning bolts using the Thunderbolt of Zeus to the bunker’s opening, obliterating enemies inside it.

It ended with the player using an emote after the chaotic situation, something that’s not surprising in the Fortnite community.

As a general rule of thumb, always be on the lookout no matter where you are in Fortnite. If you have extra gold, hiring Artemis is recommended, as this NPC can scan enemies, revealing potential threats around your surroundings.

On the other hand, if you’re looking into trying this trick yourself, then make sure you know the best chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus.