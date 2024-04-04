Clever Helldivers 2 trick turns Automaton tanks against their allies

A Helldivers 2 player placed a turret stratagem on an enemy tank and was surprised to see their plan work flawlessly.

Helldivers 2’s myriad stratagems will often come in the clutch and shift the tide of battle. The turret counts as one such stratagem, which players unlock upon reaching Level 10.

It’s a relatively standard heavy machine gun weapon that hits the ground and lets players fire off shots at leisure. But what if there was a way to make stationary turrets a bit more mobile? One Diver did just that through the most unconventional means.

A new gameplay video making the rounds on the Helldivers 2 subreddit has players rethinking their turret-centric strategies. The clip shows one player dropping a turret on a hulking Automaton Tank that has every intention of mowing them down.

Instead of succumbing to its attacks, the Diver climbs atop the tank, verbally expressing hope that they’ll get to use the newly landed turret. To their surprise, the tank/turret combo actually works, turning the stratagem into a mobile menace that ostensibly pits tanks against Automatons.

Helldivers 2 players in the Reddit thread wasted no time cheering on the clever turret trick. Reads one reply, “I don’t care [how] stupid this is, it’s f***ing awesome.”

A few other people said they’ve also done this recently, though one person accidentally killed their squadmates in the process. “I did this on accident last night. I thought it’d kill the tank like it does fabricators and I instead killed 2 friends laughing as I stood on top of my mechanical frenemy.”

Other commenters applauded the Helldivers developers for implementing design choices that let players run wild. “God bless these devs and their capacity to program dumb shit shenanigans the player base will inevitably perform.”